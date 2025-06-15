New quay crane tips over at Tuas Port, no injuries reported

Tuas Port operations not affected after crane tips over: MPA

A new quay crane has tipped over at Tuas Port, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and port operator PSA Singapore in a joint media statement on Sunday (15 June).

It added that no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the incident.

Crane was being delivered to non-operational berth at Tuas Port

Quay cranes are large dockside gantry cranes used for loading and unloading containers to and from ships.

The crane in question was being delivered to a non-operational berth when it tipped over, MPA said.

This occurred at about 1.20pm on Sunday.

No damage to Tuas Port equipment & facilities

When it tipped over, there was no damage caused to adjacent port equipment and facilities, according to an assessment.

All of PSA’s current operational berths also remain fully accessible, MPA said.

Additionally, all port operations and port development works are unaffected.

MPA and PSA will work with the relevant authorities with regards to the incident, which is under investigation.

Video purportedly of crane posted on Facebook

An unverified video posted by Safety Watch – SG on Facebook showed a large crane that had collapsed at a port, sweeping up a cloud of dust.

The green crane had the PSA logo on it.

A man’s voice in the video can be heard repeating in Mandarin that “Sany” had collapsed, possibly referring to the Chinese equipment manufacturer.

Tuas Port slated to be completed in the 2040s

Tuas Port, the world’s largest fully automated container terminal, began operations in September 2022.

In February, it marked the milestone of handling 10 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). One TEU is the space occupied by a standard 20-foot shipping container.

When the port is fully completed sometime in the 2040s, it will occupy about 1,337ha of land (about 3,300 football fields) and have 66 berths with a handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, who visited Tuas Port earlier this week, said in a Facebook post that it is now operating 11 berths and will add another seven by 2027.

