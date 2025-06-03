S’pore ranked 2nd-safest country for travellers behind Iceland, has the ‘least violence’

Singapore is 2nd-safest country in the world for travellers, says insurance comparison platform

Singapore has been ranked the second-safest country in the world for travellers, behind only Iceland.

The Republic gained this distinction partly because we were considered the country with the “least violence”.

Countries ranked based on 5 categories

Singapore’s latest feather in its cap was conferred by the HelloSafe Safety Index, published by insurance comparison platform HelloSafe.

It used 35 criteria grouped into five main categories:

Occurrence of natural disasters Violence in society Involvement in internal or external armed conflicts Healthcare infrastructure Militarisation of the country

These indicators formed the foundation of an in-depth analysis of each country’s security situation, “taking into account multiple essential dimensions to understand the threats and challenges each nation may face”, HelloSafe said.

A score was given to each country, with zero being the safest and 100 being the least safe.

Singapore 2nd-safest country, safest Asian country

To that end, Singapore came in second on the index with a score of 19.99, just behind Iceland, which had 18.23.

It was also the safest Asian country, with only Bhutan (11th) and Qatar (12th) the other Asian countries in the top 15. The rest were all European countries.

The top 15 are as follows:

Iceland Singapore Denmark Austria Switzerland Czech Republic Slovenia Finland Ireland Hungary Bhutan Qatar Slovakia Estonia Portugal

Singapore assessed to have the ‘least violence’

In response to queries from MS News, HelloSafe said Singapore was No. 1 in the “Violence in society” category, i.e. “the country has the least violence”.

The category takes into account the general perception of crime by residents, political stability, terrorism, rate of homicides and violent crimes, civil unrest, and accessibility of weapons, among other things. It made up one-fifth of the total score (20 out of 100 points).

Singapore also fared well under “Involvement in internal or external armed conflicts” (second place) and “healthcare infrastructure” (third).

In the “Occurrence of natural disasters” category, Singapore came in seventh. The category, which is weighted at 30 points, examines natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods, as well as the risks associated with climate change, such as rising sea levels.

Finally, Singapore was 20th in the “Militarisation of the country” category, which takes into account military spending, the presence of heavy and nuclear weapons, and participation in international peacekeeping missions.

Philippines is least-safe country in the world

At the other end, our Southeast Asian neighbour, the Philippines, was ranked as the least-safe country in the world with a score of 82.32.

It came in ahead of Colombia (79.21) and Mexico (78.42) in the top three.

Other Asian countries in the top 15 list of least-safe countries were India (N0. 4), Yemen (No. 6), Indonesia (No. 7), Pakistan (No. 10), Iran (No. 12), Syria (No. 13) and Bangladesh (No. 15).

The United States (59.47) was ranked the 14th least-safe country in the world.

