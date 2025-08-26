S’pore artist turns ‘Po Chai Pills’ into necklace, a stylish fix for sudden stomachaches

Local artist transforms Po Chai Pills and Ashtray into art

Singapore-based artist Ang Jun Zuan (JZ) is taking everyday objects and transforming them into surreal little works of art, the kind that makes you pause, laugh, and then think a little deeper.

Singapore artist creates iconic Po Chai necklace

One such creation is the Po Chai necklace, a wearable art made from the iconic Chinese medicine, Po Chai Pills.

For generations, the tiny brown pills have been known as a cure for stomachaches and indigestion.

Now, it is turned into a fashion accessory by JZ, worn around one’s neck like a portable remedy. The result is oddly charming.

On one hand, it looks like an absurd gag; who wears medicine as jewellery? But on the other hand, it carries a nostalgic familiarity for anyone who grew up with the little red-boxed pills tucked away in their home’s first aid cabinet.

Ashtray Clock that is neither ashtray nor clock

If that was not quirky enough, he also dreamed up the Ashtray Clock. Despite its name, it is neither an ashtray nor a clock.

Instead, the Singapore artist reimagines the familiar form into something symbolic, leaving its meaning up for interpretation.

While some see it as a reminder to take breaks, others interpret it as a marker of past addictions, or even a quiet tribute to people and habits long gone.

It’s everyday culture reimagined, injected with humour and just enough style to pull it off.

A quick check on JZ’s website shows that both the Po Chai necklace and Ashtray Clock are available for purchase at S$30 and S$80, respectively.

The necklace even comes with a cheeky warning: “Consumption of any parts of this product is highly not advisable.”

Netizens love Po Chai Pills creation

A netizen said that they love the Po Chai Pills packaging and cannot bear to throw the “little boxes” away.

An Instagram user shared that they own a Po Chai necklace that they wear on vacations.

Meanwhile, this commenter proclaimed their love for Po Chai Pills while claiming they have seen earrings inspired by the Chinese remedy.

Po Chai Pills reimagined

Besides the Po Chai necklace, JZ has also reimagined the Po Chai Pills packaging in other creative ways.

An example is the Po Chai matchbox that lights up a matchstick when users brush it against the side of the packaging.

Another notable creation by the local artist is the Pocky incense that sits on the Pocky packaging, serving as the incense holder.

It is unclear if these are actual products or merely mockups — they are not available on JZ’s website at the time of writing.

