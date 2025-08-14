S’pore artiste allegedly removes gold ‘charm needle’ he had implanted to bring fame

Singapore artiste allegedly removes gold ‘charm needle’ used to bring fame

A male artiste from Singapore allegedly had his gold ‘charm’ removed recently after he had it implanted decades ago to bring him fame.

Faridzuan Jamaludin, an Islamic medicine practitioner, posted a video of the extraction on TikTok on Monday (11 Aug) and it has since gained 1.9 million views.

In the video, Mr Faridzuan was seen feeling the artiste’s chin for the needle and then expertly pulling it out with tweezers.

The thin charm needles, typically called susuk, are usually made of gold and implanted under the skin to bring luck to its wearer.

The practice is commonly observed in Southeast Asia.

Artiste used the charm for decades

According to Mr Faridzuan, the Singapore artiste travelled to Malaysia to seek his help in removing the gold charm.

The artiste said he and his friends had been wearing these implants for decades to gain popularity in the field of arts.

He claimed that the shaman who did the implant said it can grant its user’s wish, including having a good voice, great dancing skills, irresistible charm, and ease in getting work contracts.

However, as the artiste got older, he began to feel restless.

“It was as if the good deeds he did were not accepted at all,” the practitioner wrote.

“In fact, he became depressed and increasingly irritable, even though he had everything.”

Artiste had difficulty getting gold charm removed

As such, the artiste sought to find a doctor to remove his implant.

He tried various methods and spent a large amount of money, but it was as if the needle refused to come out.

Once, the needle suddenly could not be seen in an x-ray, and when it was re-done, they found it in a completely different place.

As the shaman who had inserted the gold charm had passed away, the artiste was afraid that he would die before he could have the implant removed.

Fortunately, Mr Faridzuan was able to weaken the “servant” that came with the implant and remove the gold implant “with permission from Allah”.

After the successful procedure, the artiste expressed his gratitude and said he intends to perform acts of worship and repent for his previous acts of shirk, or worship of anything other than Allah.

Also read: TikToker ordered to pay $30K for accusing ex-M’sian PM Najib’s wife of using black magic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @faridzuan_jamaludin on TikTok.