JPMorganChase tops Best Employers 2026 in S’pore, Asia Pacific Breweries takes 2nd place

JPMorganChase named Singapore’s Best Employer in 2026 according to survey by ST and Statista

In a stunning shift, American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has claimed the top spot as Singapore’s Best Employer 2026.

The position was previously held by tech giant Apple for two consecutive years.

JPMorgan overtakes Apple in employer ranking

On 28 April, The Straits Times (ST) and Statista revealed their highly anticipated list of Singapore’s Best Employers for 2026.

JPMorgan Chase, which ranked 43rd last year, has surged to the top position, dethroning Apple, which now sits in fourth place.

The list, compiled from thousands of employee surveys, ranks the top 250 employers in the city-state across various sectors, reflecting their appeal as workplaces.

JPMorgan Chase’s remarkable rise signals a shift in employee satisfaction, with the banking giant’s commitment to growth and workplace culture being recognised.

Moreover, the banking firm also ranks first in the Asia-Pacific’s Best Employers 2026 List.

Asia Pacific Breweries and Singapore Airlines take top spots

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (Heineken Asia Pacific) and Singapore Airlines secured second and third positions respectively, solidifying Singapore’s stature as a hub for world-class employers.

According to the list, the top 10 companies are:

JPMorganChase Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (Heineken Asia Pacific) Singapore Airlines Apple Motorola Solutions Singapore DBS Bank Singapore American School Obayashi Singapore The LEGO Group Woh Hup

Statistics based on direct recommendations

Tens of thousands of employees from more than 2,000 companies spanning 27 industry sectors participated in the online survey conducted from September to the start of November last year.

The evaluation was conducted based on two criteria: employees’ willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family, and to recommend to other employers within their industry.

Additionally, employees were asked more than 50 questions on work-related factors like salary satisfaction, work-life balance, and potential for career development.

Also Read: ‘One meeting away from getting fired’: S’poreans discuss how to ‘keep going’ despite knowing layoffs are a possibility

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Featured image adapted from JPMorganChase.