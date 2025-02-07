S’pore brand included in New York Times’ list of best instant noodles

New York Times’ top instant noodles list includes Singapore brand

The New York Times has released a list of the best instant noodles available in the United States (US) which its team has tried.

The list included different types of ramen, including beef, seafood, creamy, simple base, citrusy, spicy, and extremely spicy.

Among 18 instant noodles from across Asia, one raised the Singapore flag — Prima Taste Singapore’s Laksa La Mian.

Instant noodle tastes “pretty close” to the real deal

“The Prima Taste Singapore Laksa La Mian won’t beat a bowl from one of Singapore’s famed hawker centers, but it gets pretty close,” the article read.

It described the instant noodles as “transportive” with its chewy noodles and mix of “pungent fermented shrimp, warming galangal, and sweet creamy coconut”.

The article goes so far as to say if someone has fresh ingredients such as frozen shrimp, fried tofu, and lime on hand, they could serve the instant noodle to a guest and impress them.

However, people not fond of seafood may not like the smell of “cat food” as it cooks.

Previously, the Singapore noodle brand had also topped the annual list of best instant noodles on US food blogger Hans Lienesch’s Ramen Rater for three years in a row.

Instant noodle recommendations from a panel of experts

The New York Times takes its list of best instant noodles seriously.

The team got their noodle recommendations from a panel of experts, including cookbook authors, ramen reviewers, ramen shop owners, and a noodle brand president.

They then served these instant noodles to their kitchen-team members who have “well-honed taste buds”.

Only the highest-quality options that deliver the noodle texture they promise and have a good balance of flavours are selected.

The New York Times team has been doing this since 2020 and has since tried 45 varieties.

While they have made their best attempt at trying noodles from different regions in Asia, including vegetarian and vegan options, they are looking to further expand the variety of ramen on the list.

