S’pore-registered car crashes into terrace houses in JB, S’porean driver suffers minor injuries

Singapore-registered car damages fences & walls of 4 houses in JB

A Singapore-registered car crashed into a row of terrace houses in Johor Bahru (JB), but its Singaporean driver escaped with just minor injuries.

Photos of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the white Audi lying upside-down inside one of the houses.

Singapore-registered car bashes through wall of JB houses

According to the images, the wrecked car had overturned and come to rest after first bashing through a wall between two houses, its Singapore licence plate clearly evident.

This left a massive hole in the wall, with bricks and mortar strewn across the rooms.

After the car was removed and brought onto the road, it became evident that its bumper had fallen off completely.

Its rear windshield was totally shattered and its roof and other parts of its body crumpled.

Singapore-registered car crashed into JB houses after losing control: Resident

The caption identified the location as Taman Century, a neighbourhood in JB near to KSL City Mall, a popular haunt for Singaporeans.

A female resident told Shin Min Daily News that she had heard a loud sound and was shocked to find that part of the roof of her home had been destroyed.

Based on her understanding, the driver had lost control of the car, which “flew” over the metal gate of one of the houses.

It then crashed through a wall between two of the houses and landed upside-down inside one of them.

Driver didn’t suffer serious injuries

The car driver was a young man, according to the resident.

Besides a bleeding leg, he did not appear to have any serious injuries and was able to walk and talk after climbing out of the car.

He had sustained the leg injury after kicking open the window to get out, she said.

He then asked the woman to help him get his phone but she was too afraid to go over.

After some residents helped clean his leg wounds and gave him water, his friend arrived and took him to the hospital, she added.

The car was subsequently removed from the houses and police arrived to investigate.

Singaporean crashed into 4 JB houses

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (18 Dec), the Johor Police said the incident took at about 5.15am on 24 Nov.

The driver, a 32-year-old Singaporean, had lost control of his car during heavy rain and slippery road conditions.

This resulted in him crashing into four residences with the addresses 31, 33, 35 and 37 Jalan Harimau.

Checks on Google Maps showed that the houses are located around a bend in the road, with the road level higher than the level of the houses.

The accident damaged the fences, walls, eaves and gates of all the houses.

Driver summoned by police

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment.

The police said he was given an alcohol test, which delivered negative results.

He was issued a summons under Rule 10 of Malaysia’s Road Traffic Rules for failing to exercise due control over a vehicle.

Further investigations are underway, with members of the public advised to contact the police if they have information relating to the incident.

