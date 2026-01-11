S’pore-registered car allegedly makes illegal U-turn in JB, then drives against traffic

JB police investigating after S’pore-registered car allegedly seen making illegal U-turn

A Singapore-registered car allegedly made an illegal U-turn in Johor Bahru (JB), said a motorist who was driving behind.

Dashcam footage shared by Mr Vanness Cheang on Facebook showed the black car making a sharp turn across two lanes of the road.

Singapore-registerd car makes sudden U-turn in JB

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 1.06am on Sunday (11 Jan), the Singapore-registered car is seen turning left at a roundabout with the camcar following.

The Singapore car then pulls ahead in the left lane, while the camcar keeps to the right lane.

However, the Singapore car suddenly veers to the right in order to make a U-turn, in the process cutting across the camcar.

Camcar slams the brakes, sounds horn

The reckless act causes the camcar driver to slam his brakes to avoid a collision.

He also sounds his horn continuously.

Undeterred, the Singapore-registered car continues into the far-right lane, turning around the divider and back in the opposite direction.

Singapore-registered car allegedly made U-turn on one-way street

Mr Cheang told China Daily that the incident took place in front of the Taman Sri Tebrau market.

The road concerned is a one-way street, meaning the Singapore-registered car would have travelled against the flow of traffic after making the U-turn, China Daily understands.

A netizen who commented on his post said the intersection is dangerous, especially after midnight.

Another commenter said many Singapore cars drive recklessly in Taman Sri Tebrau, especially near the tyre shop at the corner.

Camcar driver says wife & daughter were in his car

Mr Cheang said there were other vehicles behind his car, meaning a serious accident would have occurred if he had failed to brake in time.

What made him angrier at the time was the fact that his wife and seven-month-old daughter were in the car with him, so their lives had also been endangered.

He thus posted the video on Facebook to warn other motorists and shame the driver of the Singapore-registered car, telling him:

Please don’t drive recklessly in other’s people’s countries!

Police tracking down car

Mr Cheang has apparently made a police report on the matter, as he subsequently shared a screenshot of a message in the comments.

It said that the police are tracking down the driver of the Singapore-registered car.

In response to queries from China Daily, Johor Bahru South district police chief Raub Bin Selamat confirmed that they are tracking down the car.

He also appealed to any member of the public who has information to contact the police.

