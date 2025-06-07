Convoy of S’pore-registered sports cars clamped for illegal parking in Phuket, owners fined

Singapore-registered cars found parked at no-parking zone in Phuket

A convoy of Singapore-registered sports cars were clamped for illegal parking in Phuket, with their owners fined.

Footage of the four cars posted on Facebook on 4 June showed them parked at a no-parking zone, indicated clearly with red-and-white markings on the kerb.

Singapore-registered cars parked in front of restaurant in Phuket

In the Facebook reel, which has gained more than 1.8 million views, the four Nissan GTRs had Singapore licence plates and were decked out in eye-catching colours like hot pink and cyan.

They were also parked bumper-to-bumper on a busy road in front of a restaurant.

Additionally, their front wheels had very obviously been clamped. The influencer who posted the video jokingly asked: “Why do all cars of this type have to have wheel locks like this?”

Netizens denounced the behaviour of the car drivers, with one saying it was “disgusting” for foreigners not to follow Thai law.

Phuket police issue summonses to Singapore-registered cars

Officers from the Phuket City Police Station came down and found that the cars had foreign licence plates, reported Thaiger.

One of them had the words “GTR Owners Club Singapore” on its rear.

The owners were issued summonses and told to move their cars away, reported The Phuket Express.

The fines amounted to between 500 baht and 1,000 baht (S$19 to S$40) each, according to Thai media reports.

The police also reminded drivers that the no-parking zone would be enforced on both local and foreign drivers without exception, with fines payable on the spot.

Some netizens say fine is nothing to drivers

The police’s quick action reportedly gained praise from residents.

However, netizens were less positive, with some saying the fine was nothing to the drivers. One said it was just “money behind the fridge” to them.

Another suggested that it was more like a “parking fee” than a fine.

One commenter was even more negative, claiming that the rich “park anywhere they like”.

