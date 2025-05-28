Thai man claims he painted over ‘no parking’ marks on kerb to boost stranger’s food stall

Thai man painted over ‘no parking’ marks on kerb to boost stranger’s food stall

In an odd act of unwanted generosity, a man in Udon Thani, Thailand, painted over ‘no parking’ marks on a kerb to attract customers to a food stall he was unrelated to.

He readily admitted to the illegal act, baffling both the stall owner and the police.

According to the Bangkok Post, police were alerted to the incident last Saturday (24 May).

Man paints over ‘no parking’ marks

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man in front of a street-side eatery. The man, who was wearing a straw hat, claimed he was an auto mechanic.

After noticing that the food stall was relatively empty, he allegedly felt compelled to help them attract more customers.

He assumed that the lack of customers was due to a lack of parking space, and so he began spray painting over the red-and-white no-parking kerb.

In doing so, he hoped the area would look like a legal parking space and encourage customers to park in front of the eatery for a bite.

He further claimed that he did it out of goodwill.

Faces fine of up to S$197

As the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished.

Even though the man claimed to have done it for the good of someone else, the act of painting over road markings is still illegal.

For tampering with public signage, the man faces a fine of up to 5,000 baht (S$197).

Meanwhile, the eatery owner said she did not even know the man.

“He just came and did it on his own,” she said. She also noted that she was not struggling for customers.

Also read: Taman Jurong residents use trolley bags to ‘chope’ spot in queue for free fruit & veg at CC

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ทันข่าวชาวอุดร on Facebook.