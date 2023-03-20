S’pore Cat Festival Makes Comeback After 3-Year Hiatus With Toy-Making Workshops & Adoption Drives

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Cat Festival To Take Place At Great World City On 25 & 26 Mar

Cat lovers, rejoice! The Singapore Cat Festival (SCF) is finally returning this year after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

The event was first launched in 2018. It had its last iteration in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to events all over the world.

The festival will take place at the Level 1 atrium and office lobby of Great World City from 25-26 Mar.

According to the SCF’s official website, the event is the only one of its kind. It allows cat owners, lovers, and enthusiasts to get together and celebrate the local cat community and culture.

Singapore Cat Festival to feature over 50 vendors

Organised by pet products company, Furflr, SCF will feature local and international cat product vendors, artists, and workshops catered to furry friends and their owners.

You can look forward to SCF’s wide selection of pet food offered by brands such as Almo Nature, Howlistic Life, and others.

With over 50 vendors and brands to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice.

Workshops for cat lovers of all ages

If getting hands-on is your thing, there will also be art jamming sessions and cat toy-making workshops to keep you busy.

The art jamming sessions are hosted by the Amber Art Gallery. You get to choose from nine cat-themed designs to display your artistic flair. However, if you face any difficulties, Amber Art Gallery’s artists will be at hand to assist.

For the kiddos, cat toy-making workshops by the Animal & Veterinary Service will also be taking place.

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids, between five to 12 years old, to this fun handicraft workshop. There, they can learn more about being responsible cat owners and taking care of their cat’s well-being.

Adoption drives to be held at the Singapore Cat Festival

There are also programmes for those interested in adopting a feline friend of their own. Breed showcases by the Feline Fanciers Society of Singapore can help you decide which breed of cats is suited for you.

Then, you can head down to the adoption drives organised by Cat Welfare Society, SPCA, and Purely Adoptions to give one of the fluffy creatures a forever home.

Admission into the SCF is free. However, do note that only cats are allowed at the event. They also need to be kept in a travel carrier at all times.

You may visit the Singapore Cat Festival’s official website for more information.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Cat Festival.