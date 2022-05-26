S’pore Chicken Supplier Ramps Up Production To Ensure Adequate Stock Before M’sia Export Ban

Singapore Chicken Supplier Increasing Chicken Production Before 1 Jun Ban

In less than a week, we will be seeing less of our favourite protein as they’ll no longer be eggs-iting Malaysia via exports anymore.

If you haven’t caught up with the news yet, Malaysia will be stopping chicken exports starting Wednesday (1 Jun) until production and prices stabilise.

Singapore imports one-third of its chickens from Malaysia.

But Singaporeans might want to chill and refrain from stockpiling their chicken as local chicken supplier Kee Song Group is increasing its production to ensure there are adequate stocks once the export ban starts.

Working round the clock in this crucial situation, the company assured Singaporeans that it’s doing its best to process as much fresh chicken as it can in this time.

Singapore chicken supplier “working extra hard” this period

In a TikTok video shared by Kee Song Group (其祥食品集团) @kee_song on Wednesday (25 May), the Singapore chicken supplier shared that it has been ramping up its operations in light of the upcoming Malaysian export ban on 1 Jun.

They said they are “processing as much fresh chicken during this period” as possible, as “there will be no more live chicken to be processed in Singapore” on 1 Jun.

This will help ensure that our country has more stocks available before the ban gets implemented.

In the video caption, Kee Song also told its followers not to fret as they are working “extra hard to provide the best while we (they) can”.

Singapore chicken supplier’s website experiencing a high volume of traffic

Ever since news of Malaysia’s chicken export ban broke on Monday (23 May), Kee Song Group said on Facebook that its website, which sells and delivers organic chicken products, has been “experiencing an extremely high volume [of] traffic”.

As such, the company has advised customers who may have difficulties browsing its site to visit when the traffic volume is lower, between 12am to 5am.

Its online poultry store was also reportedly down from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday (25 May).

Customers are also encouraged to visit its partner stores, including:

FairPrice Online

Shopee

Qoo10

Redmart

LazMall

Amazon Prime

GrabMart

foodpanda

At the end of the post, Kee Song thanked everyone for their support and promised to do its best to deliver top-quality poultry to customers during this period.

Not to worry as chicken suppliers are doing their best

We may understandably be feeling concerned about where we can get our chicken from after the ban kicks in. After all, many of us love to eat chicken and have grown accustomed to enjoying it often.

But now that we know our local chicken supplier is doing its best to handle the surging demand, we should feel reassured and try to only buy what we need.

In the meantime, we hope that Singaporeans can remain calm and understanding while they wait for more alternative sources to be available.

Featured image adapted from Kee Song Food on TikTok.