S’pore Drops To 13th Most Instagrammable Place In 2023 Below Bali, Milan Claims Top Spot

Singapore Drops From Top Spot To 13th Most Instagrammable Place In The World

Back in 2022, Singapore was named the most Instagrammable place in the world. With locations such as Haji Lane and Gardens By The Bay, we managed to clinch the top spot.

Unfortunately, the ranking couldn’t last for more than a year as Singapore has now dropped to the 13th spot, below cities such as Paris, Istanbul and Bali.

Milan took the top spot this year, with iconic landmarks endearing the city to tourists.

Singapore drops to 13th most Instagrammable place

Last Sunday (29 Jan), Big 7 released their ranking of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world for 2023.

The travel blog analysed each country’s appeal on Instagram using the number of posts on the social media site in addition to TikTok views.

On Instagram, Singapore had 41.43 million posts, while on TikTok, the country cumulated a staggering 11.7 billion views.

Despite an impressive total number of hashtags on both social media platforms, it wasn’t enough to keep our top spot in 2023.

As a result, Singapore dropped down to the 13th most Instagrammable place in the world — a steep decline from last year.

Italy gets the top spot for 2023

With 22.05 million posts on Instagram and 97 billion TikTok views, the popularity of Milan is evident.

Big 7 has thus crowned the Italian city 2023’s most Instagrammable place in the world.

Popularly known as Italy’s fashion capital, it offers iconic landmarks and stunning views for tourists to enjoy and rave about on Instagram.

For instance, the Duomo di Milano, a 14th-century gothic cathedral, makes for a phenomenal backdrop for photos.

Other cities that made the top five on the list were London, Paris, Istanbul and New York.

Bali, Indonesia, also bested Singapore to secure a spot in the top 10.

Ranked eighth with 67.46 million Instagram posts and 24 billion TikTok views, Big 7 describes the island as a tropical paradise with beachy vibes.

Boasting white sandy beaches, lush rice terraces and magnificent traditional temples, Bali is a must-see for those looking to brighten up their Instagram feed.

You can find out more about Big 7’s ranking here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hu Chen on Unsplash.