S’pore-Registered Ferraris Seen Speeding Dangerously In M’sia, One Allegedly Crashes Into Ditch

Singapore-Registered Ferrari Allegedly Crashes Into Ditch After Speeding In Malaysia

When travelling abroad, we should respect and abide by the local traffic rules while navigating an unfamiliar land.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for these Singapore-registered Ferrari drivers who were caught speeding along a road in Malaysia.

As a result, one of the Ferraris allegedly lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Ferraris speed and overtake other cars

On Sunday (6 Nov), TikTok user @sitirohayahahmad_85 posted a video of the incident.

In the video, a red Ferrari speeds along the two-way lane road and overtakes their car dangerously.

Then, she drives past another yellow Ferrari that apparently crashed into a ditch at the side of the road.

In the caption, she states that the yellow Ferrari overtook the red one, and it hit her car, and thankfully she was safe.

According to Sin Chew Daily, she spotted the Ferraris with Singapore-registered license plates speeding along a road in Kelantan and decided to take videos of the incident.

One of the Ferraris allegedly loses control & crashes

Another TikTok user @melhaiqal posted a video of the incident from a different angle, where they encountered a line of Ferraris speeding along the road in their opposite direction.

In a later part of the video, they also drove past the same yellow Ferrari that crashed into the ditch.

This time, several motorists stopped their cars to assist the driver.

The user explained that they were on their way back to Penang from Kuala Lumpur when they came across the accident.

However, they believed that the yellow Ferrari was trying to avoid the potholes in the road and allegedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash in the ditch.

Several netizens criticised the drivers, telling them to stop and “go back to Singapore”.

Another noted that it was rude to overtake while on the two-way road.

Practice safe driving & abide by traffic rules

Reckless driving and speeding are irresponsible as it risks the lives of the driver and other motorists.

Thankfully, the Ferrari drivers’ dangerous acts did not cause a fatal accident.

Hence, we hope that they learnt their lesson and avoid driving carelessly in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sitirohayahahmad_85 on TikTok & @melhaiqal on TikTok.