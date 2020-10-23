Lady Visited Singapore Island Country Club 7 Times Before Testing Positive In Japan

Though community cases in Singapore have seen a gradual and steady decline, we’ve been the ‘recipient’ of a sizable number of imported cases lately.

Recently, however, a lady tested positive in Japan after flying from Singapore last Sunday (18 Oct).

Turns out, the Covid-19 patient had visited Singapore Island Country Club on several occasions prior to her departure.

On 20 Oct, the Singapore Island Country Club swiftly posted a notice on its page, containing a list of its facilities the woman had visited over the past 2 weeks.

Source

Lady visited Singapore Island Country Club golf course before testing positive

According to its updated notice on 21 Oct, the lady visited SICC on 7 occasions over the course of about 2 weeks:

2 Oct

5 Oct

9 Oct

12 Oct

13 Oct

14 Oct

16 Oct

Given the SICC locations that she had visited, the woman appears to be a golfer and occasionally plays tennis and squash.

Source

On average, the lady spends around 4-5 hours per visit at the country club.

The full list of facilities visited by the patient, as well as the approximate timings, can be found below:

Source

Visitors should monitor health for next 2 weeks

Those identified as “close contacts” of the Covid-19 patients would already have been notified by the authorities.

However, for precautionary reasons, anyone who visited the SICC facilities at the stipulated timings should monitor their health for the next 2 weeks.

Should such visitors experience symptoms like cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, and loss of taste and smell, they’re advised to visit a doctor immediately and inform them of their “exposure history”.

See a doctor immediately should you have any symptoms

If you’ve visited the listed SICC facilities at the mentioned date and timing, do be extra wary of your health and seek medical help immediately should you experience any symptoms.

Nonetheless, given the safety measures put in place across the country, we’re confident that spread stemming from the female patient – if any – would be manageable.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.