Lady Visited Singapore Island Country Club 7 Times Before Testing Positive In Japan
Though community cases in Singapore have seen a gradual and steady decline, we’ve been the ‘recipient’ of a sizable number of imported cases lately.
10 Covid-19 Cases On 23 Oct Are Imported, None Locally-Transmitted
Recently, however, a lady tested positive in Japan after flying from Singapore last Sunday (18 Oct).
Turns out, the Covid-19 patient had visited Singapore Island Country Club on several occasions prior to her departure.
On 20 Oct, the Singapore Island Country Club swiftly posted a notice on its page, containing a list of its facilities the woman had visited over the past 2 weeks.
Lady visited Singapore Island Country Club golf course before testing positive
According to its updated notice on 21 Oct, the lady visited SICC on 7 occasions over the course of about 2 weeks:
- 2 Oct
- 5 Oct
- 9 Oct
- 12 Oct
- 13 Oct
- 14 Oct
- 16 Oct
Given the SICC locations that she had visited, the woman appears to be a golfer and occasionally plays tennis and squash.
On average, the lady spends around 4-5 hours per visit at the country club.
The full list of facilities visited by the patient, as well as the approximate timings, can be found below:
Visitors should monitor health for next 2 weeks
Those identified as “close contacts” of the Covid-19 patients would already have been notified by the authorities.
However, for precautionary reasons, anyone who visited the SICC facilities at the stipulated timings should monitor their health for the next 2 weeks.
Should such visitors experience symptoms like cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, and loss of taste and smell, they’re advised to visit a doctor immediately and inform them of their “exposure history”.
See a doctor immediately should you have any symptoms
If you’ve visited the listed SICC facilities at the mentioned date and timing, do be extra wary of your health and seek medical help immediately should you experience any symptoms.
Nonetheless, given the safety measures put in place across the country, we’re confident that spread stemming from the female patient – if any – would be manageable.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps.