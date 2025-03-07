5 exciting experiences at Singapore Maritime Week 2025, from a retro carnival to free tours & exclusive vessel rides

Singapore Maritime Week is back with exciting experiences for the whole family

This March, maritime leaders and industry experts from around the world will gather at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre for Singapore Maritime Week 2025 (SMW 2025), an annual event offering an in-depth look at the latest developments, technologies, and innovations shaping the sector.

While professionals will be diving into discussions on the future of the industry, there’s plenty for the rest of us to explore, from interactive tours to hands-on activities, impressive vessel showcases, and even a lively retro carnival at the newly reopened Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Whether you’re a maritime buff or just looking for a unique way to spend the day, there’s something for everyone.

Step into a retro carnival & explore maritime tech

Looking for a fun way to spend the weekend? From 21 to 23 March, Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal will transform into a vibrant, retro-themed carnival, complete with maritime-themed games, snacks, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Whether you’re bringing the kids, hanging out with friends, or just reliving the good old days, it’s bound to be a nostalgic and unforgettable experience.

For a glimpse into the future of maritime technology, head to the Maritime SG Showcase at EXPO@SMW from 25 to 27 March, between 9.30am and 5pm.

Take control of a drone simulator and navigate the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)’s digital twin to see firsthand how drones are transforming maritime operations.

Or, engage with an AI-powered assistant that shares fascinating insights into everything from Singapore’s maritime history to the latest industry innovations.

Together, these interactive experiences offer a dynamic look at the digital future shaping Singapore’s maritime sector.

If you’re a student, fresh graduate, or even considering a mid-career switch, make sure to visit Talent@SMW at EXPO@SMW on 27 March. This event brings together educational institutions, training providers, and recruiters who can help you navigate the many career opportunities in the maritime sector.

And yes, EXPO@SMW is free and open to the public — just be sure to register here before heading down.



EXPO@SMW

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Halls 403-406, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 25 – 27 March 2025

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm

Go on free tours to uncover Singapore’s maritime past

For those who want to dive even deeper into Singapore’s rich maritime heritage, the Singapore Maritime Discoveries land tours offer an immersive journey through key landmarks.

And during SMW 2025, they’re completely free for Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, tourists, and foreign residents.

The Maritime Evolution Trail, for example, takes attendees through key sites such as the St James Power Station, a building that once powered Keppel Harbour before its transformation into a nightclub, and now, Dyson’s global headquarters.

The tour also stops at Marina South Pier, offering stunning views of Singapore’s bustling port and the ships navigating the country’s waters daily.

Then there’s the Maritime Heritage Trail, a special route that takes one to historically significant spots such as the Fort Canning Archaeological Site, Fullerton Hotel (formerly the General Post Office), and the Waterboat House, each offering a glimpse into Singapore’s early maritime days.

For a truly unique experience, the Raffles Lighthouse Tour offers a visit to the iconic 170-year-old lighthouse, which has guided countless sailors over the decades.

Visitors will also explore its Heritage Gallery before cruising past the Southern Islands, where guides will bring the journey to life with fascinating facts and captivating stories about each island along the way.

While this tour is usually priced from S$54, all participants — regardless of nationality — will enjoy a 10% discount on 22 and 29 March in celebration of the nation’s 60th birthday.

Curious about environmentally friendly vessels? See them up close at Marina South Pier on 22, 23, 29, and 30 March.

At Marina South Pier, visitors can hear first-hand stories from members of maritime interest groups sharing their experiences in this fascinating industry.

Win tickets to an exclusive vessel joyride

If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to step aboard a working vessel and see maritime operations up close, now’s your chance.

MPA is giving away 24 pairs of tickets for an exclusive joyride aboard the MPA Guardian at Marina South Pier — an opportunity rarely open to the public — at 10am and 11am on 22 March.

These tours offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at this hybrid diesel-electric patrol boat, designed for patrolling, search and rescue, spill response, drone operations, and salvage support. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed.

To take part, check out our Instagram post and follow the instructions there. Do note that participants must be at least seven years old to join the joyrides.

For more information on SMW 2025, visit the official website and be sure to follow MPA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest updates.

Featured image adapted from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore – MPA on Facebook.