S’pore Confirms 12th Monkeypox Case, 59-Year-Old Man Has No Recent Travel History

Singapore Confirms 12th Monkeypox Case On 2 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the 12th monkeypox case in Singapore today (2 Aug) in a situation update.

The new case brings the total number of local cases so far to seven. The other five are imported.

Like the previous local cases, the latest one has no links to the other patients.

59-year-old man is 12th monkeypox case

In a summary of cases thus far, MOH shared that the latest patient is a 59-year-old man.

He appears to have no recent travel history.

While the ministry didn’t reveal the patient’s symptoms, they disclosed that he tested positive for monkeypox on Monday (1 Aug).

Besides being the 12th case in Singapore, he is also the 7th local case.

All 12 cases so far have been among males.

Monkeypox cases to quarantine in Singapore isolation facility

Perhaps following the rise in cases, MOH announced on Monday (1 Aug) that it’s transferring all clinically stable cases to a Monkeypox Isolation Facility (MIF).

This will be the protocol moving forward to free up space in hospitals for patients with more severe symptoms or complications.

Patients in the MIF will have access to 24/7 telemedicine support.

There, they will recover till healthcare professionals declare them non-infectious and fit for discharge.

Hope Singapore has the situation under control

Though monkeypox cases have been on the rise, the rate of increase hasn’t been rapid enough to cause widespread concern.

As comforting as that may be, it’s not a reason to let our guards down.

Should you or anyone you know observe possible symptoms, do consult a doctor immediately.

Hopefully, the local situation will remain under control and we need not worry about facing yet another health crisis.

