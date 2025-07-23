S’pore passport retains spot as most powerful in the world for fourth consecutive time

Singapore passport is most powerful in the world, with visa-free access to 193 countries

Singapore has once again clinched the top spot on the Henley Passport Index, boasting visa-free access to 193 destinations and becoming the most powerful passport in the world for the fourth consecutive time.

Published by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, the biannual index ranks global passports based on the number of countries their holders can enter without needing a visa in advance.

Asian passports are becoming more powerful

Trailing behind Singapore are Japan and South Korea, tied in second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Seven countries — including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — shared third place.

Meanwhile, the UK and US passports both slipped in the rankings, landing in sixth and tenth places respectively.

India had the highest climb in ranking with the Indian passport improving its ranking by eight places over the last six months, from 85th to 77th place.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia gained access to four additional destinations, rising to 54th with visa-free access to 91 countries.

In comparison, at the bottom of the list is Afghanistan, whose passport only grants visa-free entry to 25 destinations.

Singapore loses 2 destinations but still reigns supreme

Singapore’s top rank remains intact despite a small dip in visa-free access compared to the January 2025 edition of the index.

Previously, the Singapore passport allowed visa-free travel to 195 countries. However, the number dropped to 193 after Pakistan and Mauritania shifted their visa-on-arrival systems to e-visas, which are not counted as visa-free under the index’s methodology.

The switch affected several other countries’ rankings as well, allowing Singapore to retain its lead.

Passport ‘reflects global standing’, says index

The report noted that a passport isn’t just a travel document but “a reflection of your country’s diplomatic influence and international relationships”.

Many Singaporean netizens responded to the news with national pride.

Meanwhile, others joked that despite having the world’s most powerful passport, most Singaporeans still just head to Bangkok or JB.

