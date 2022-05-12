S’pore To Host 2029 SEA Games, Will Be Country’s 5th Time Doing So

Singapore Set To Host 2029 SEA Games

Seeing our national athletes giving their all at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam is exciting, but nothing can beat the thrill of supporting them in person.

Good news for sports enthusiasts and Team Singapore fans, as the biennial regional event will be coming to our shores in 2029.

This will come after three other ASEAN nations — Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia host the games in the years prior.

2029 SEA Games will take place in Singapore

In a Facebook post today (12 May), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced that our island nation will be hosting the 35th SEA Games in 2029.

Our turn will come after the following countries host the preceding events:

2023 – Phnom Penh, Cambodia

2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

2027 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5th time Singapore will be hosting the event

According to SNOC, the last time Singapore hosted the SEA Games was in 2015, the same year we celebrated SG50.

Back then, Singapore recorded our best performance with 259 medals to our name, comprising 84 Gold, 73 Silver, and 102 Bronze medals. The results placed us second in the regional medal tally — our best ranking since the 1975 South East Asian Peninsular Games.

Besides our 2015 stint, Singapore has hosted the sporting event three other times in 1973, 1983, and 1993.

Hope the 2029 event will be a successful one

Since Singapore did so well the last time we hosted, we’re hopeful that the good vibes will be present at the 2029 edition of the game too, so we can achieve another impressive medal haul.

Whatever the outcome will be, we’ll no doubt be supporting our national athletes in full force as they represent our country in the various sporting events.

Till that time comes, let’s hope that our athletes will do well in the prior editions of the games, including the current one in Hanoi. All the best, Team Singapore!

Featured image adapted from Singapore National Olympic Council on Facebook.