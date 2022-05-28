S’pore Silat Coach Passes Away After Accident, Days After Guiding Athletes To SEA Games Triumphs

Singapore Silat Coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon Passes Away On 28 May

The 31st SEA Games which concluded earlier this week was a successful outing for the Singapore silat team, who netted three golds in the process.

However, the celebratory atmosphere has turned into a sombre one just days after the sporting event.

On Saturday (28 May), reports emerged that Singapore silat coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon had passed away following a road accident in Bali.

The 33-year-old was reportedly on a family holiday when the fatal accident occurred.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (28 May), Singapore Silat Federation, also known as Persatuan Silat Singapura (Persisi) announced the sudden passing of Coach Romadhon.

Persisi described the late Romadhon as someone who was “well-loved by everyone in the silat community” and someone who had “contributed tremendously to the team’s achievement”.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Romadhon had been with Persisi for eight years and was one of the coaches in charge of Singapore athletes who competed in tanding matches at the recent SEA Games.

The 33-year-old, who was reportedly a former national athlete for Indonesia, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Silat athletes pay tribute to coach

Heartfelt tributes have since poured in for the silat coach following his unfortunate demise.

These included those from national silat athlete Muhammad Hazim Bin Mohd Yusli, who won gold at the recent SEA Games.

In an Instagram Story post, Hazim shared a black-and-white picture of Coach Romadhon with the Singapore silat team, with a caption that says he will forever be in their hearts.

Fellow SEA Games medalist Muhammad Syakir Bin Jeffry also paid homage, thanking Coach Romadhon for everything he did for the team.

Persisi is reportedly appealing for donations that will go towards Coach Romadhon’s widow. Keen donors can make contributions via Paynow or bank transfer:

Paynow: 9797 7588

Bank transfer: 120-63335-0 (POSB)

Donors are also advised to indicate their names alongside their contributions.

For further queries, you may contact Persisi via their Facebook page here.

Hope his legacy lives on through the athletes

Our condolences go out to Coach Romadhon’s family as well as members of the Singapore silat family.

From celebrating their SEA Games success to mourning the loss of one of the national coaches, the past weeks must’ve been a rollercoaster of emotions for them.

We hope Coach Romadhon’s legacy will live on through the athletes he had mentored and coached. May he rest in peace.

