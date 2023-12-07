S’pore Special Puppy You Tiao Looking For Forever Family, Brother Xiao Long Bao Already Adopted

3-Month-Old Singapore Special Puppy Named You Tiao Looking For Forever Home

A handsome little Singapore Special puppy by the adorable name of You Tiao is currently seeking his forever family.

According to Exclusively Mongrels Limited’s Facebook post, You Tiao was born on an offshore island and has a brother named Xiao Long Bao.

While Xiao Long Bao was recently adopted, they have yet to find a suitable home for You Tiao.

At three months old, he is not yet of the HDB-approved age, so potential adopters would need to be private property dwellers.

Rescued from offshore island with brother

On 26 November, Exclusively Mongrels Limited shared that they had rescued two Singapore Special puppies that were found wandering around on an unnamed offshore island.

They named the fluffier one Xiao Long Bao and the one with the shorter coat, You Tiao.

Exclusively Mongrels Limited clarified that since both pups are not of the HDB-approved age, only those living in private properties may apply to adopt them.

Although Singapore Specials are an approved HDB breed under Project ADORE, they must be at least six months old. You Tiao, however, is only three months old.

On Tuesday (5 Dec), Exclusively Mongrels Limited posted an update that Xiao Long Bao has successfully found his forever home.

You Tiao remains up for adoption though.

Singapore Special puppy is calm, healthy & vaccinated

In their post, Exclusively Mongrels Limited described You Tiao as having a “relatively calm temperament” for his age.

He has also been certified healthy and is microchipped as well as vaccinated.

“We are seeking a responsible and patient family who’d give You Tiao the time and patience to grow up and be a great canine,” the non-profit wrote.

They added that due to You Tiao’s young age, he will need to be fed four times a day.

He must also not be left alone for prolonged periods and requires lots of interaction with his hoomans.

At the moment, he seems to get along fine with other dogs, but Exclusively Mongrels Limited is not sure how he fares with cats.

So if you or someone you know can give You Tiao a forever home and fit the criteria, you may drop Exclusively Mongrels Limited a WhatsApp text at 9789 0569.

Hopefully, You Tiao will be able to find a loving family soon.

