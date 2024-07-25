S’pore continues to face ‘high’ terrorism threat, public urged to remain vigilant

Terrorism threat remains ‘high’ in Singapore following Israel-Palestine conflict

On Thursday (25 July), the Internal Security Department (ISD) released this year’s Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report.

The report highlighted that while there are no signs of imminent attacks on the country, its terrorism threat remains “high”.

Since the re-escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict late last year, Singapore’s terrorism threat has been elevated due to acts of violence stemming from global emotive responses.

The ISD also noted an “uptick” in anti-Singapore rhetoric on social media.

Islamist terrorism at forefront of global threat

According to ISD, Islamist terrorism, particularly by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), remains at the forefront of the global terrorism threat landscape.

ISD reported: “ISIS has transited into a covert organisation. It is behind the protracted insurgency in Iraq and Syria, while maintaining a global terror campaign.”

In Southeast Asia, ISIS remains the “primary threat actor”, with ongoing ISIS-linked or inspired attacks and foiled plots.

At the same time, the militant Islamist group Al-Qaeda (AQ) presents a “simmering threat”.

Online self-radicalisation remains primary domestic threat in Singapore

ISD noted that the key threat in Singapore continues to be online self-radicalisation, with a particular concern for youth radicalisation.

Since 2015, 52 self-radicalised individuals — comprising 40 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners — have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

13 of them were 20 years old or younger.

Following the last Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report in 2023, ISD has dealt with three self-radicalisation cases involving two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a 33-year-old woman.

“The ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict triggered the radicalisation of the 14-year-old and 33-year-old. The 16-year-old was radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies,” ISD reported.

Public urged to remain vigilant

In light of the recent report, ISD has urged Singapore to remain vigilant against the potential threat of a terrorist attack.

“The authorities will not always be able to neutralise plots before they are actualised, or identify radicalised individuals before they act,” the report stated.

ISD emphasised that “preparedness” is crucial to Singapore’s defense against terrorism.

The public is encouraged to contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism hotline at 1800-2626-473 or 1800-2626-ISD with any information or suspicions regarding terrorism-related activities or individuals who may be radicalised.

“We should also prepare ourselves for the eventuality of a successful attack, so that we are able to respond well and help mitigate the consequences.”

You can read the full Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2024 report here.

