S’pore in top 20 spending cities for OnlyFans worldwide, spent almost $34M in 2025

Singapore spends millions on OnlyFans in 2025, outspending larger countries per capita

Singapore has quietly become one of the biggest spenders on OnlyFans in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025.

And, according to a global analysis, the city-state did not just rank highly regionally.

It is also among the world’s top spenders on the platform.

OnlyFans is an online platform where people can pay for content (photos, videos and live streams) via a monthly membership.

It is popular with adult content creators.

According to the OnlyFans Terms of Service, individuals must be 18 years of age or older to register as a User and open a Fan account.

Singapore ranks 19th globally for total spending

Singapore ranked 19th worldwide for the total OnlyFans spending in 2025.

People in Singapore spent an estimated US$26.17 million (S$33.65M) on the subscription platform this year, a 1.94% increase from 2024.

The figures come from OnlyFans Wrapped 2025, a report by analytics site OnlyGuider.

Singapore was the only Southeast Asian city to make the global top 20 list.

It ranked alongside cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney and Melbourne.

OnlyGuider said cities with high employment, strong purchasing power, and high digital adoption tend to dominate the rankings.

Singapore ranks even higher per capita

While total spending already put Singapore on the global map, its per capita figures stood out even more.

Singapore ranked 5th in APAC for spending per 10,000 residents.

Spending reached US$44,359 (about S$57,000) per 10,000 people, beating cities such as Bangkok, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Only Australian and New Zealand cities ranked higher in the region.

A ‘bridge’ between Western and Asian markets

OnlyGuider described Singapore as “the bridge” between Western and Asian spending patterns.

Australia and New Zealand showed behaviour similar to the mature US and UK markets, OnlyGuider said.

Singapore stood out for high engagement intensity, despite its much smaller population.

Japan and South Korea, by contrast, recorded lower per-capita spending, which the report attributed to strong domestic alternatives.

Singapore’s OnlyFans spending grew by about 1.95% year-on-year.

In APAC country rankings by total spend, Singapore placed 10th, behind larger markets such as Australia, India and Thailand.

OnlyGuider noted that population size strongly affects total spending, while per-capita figures better reflect user engagement.

How OnlyGuider calculated the rankings

OnlyGuider said it based the estimates on Google search data and a consistent revenue-per-search model.

It also reported search volumes in rounded figures.

Where totals were identical, rankings were determined using per-capita spending.

The report analysed data from 188 countries and 100 cities worldwide.

