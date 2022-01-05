US Classifies Singapore Covid-19 Situation As “Unknown”

As we continue the battle against Covid-19 in our island nation, the United States (US) has reclassified its travel advisory for Singapore.

In an update on Tuesday (4 Jan), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that the Covid-19 risk in Singapore is “unknown”, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Since the CDC regards this category as similar to the travel health notice (THN) Level 4, they have advised US citizens against travelling here.

US CDC discourages citizens from travelling to Singapore

On 4 Jan, the US CDC issued a notice on all travel to Singapore.

They reclassified its Covid-19 travel advisory for Singapore and updated it to an “unknown” THN level.

According to CNA, the CDC uses data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other official sources to make their classifications.

If a destination is unable to provide the appropriate data, they will then classify the THN level as “unknown”.

In this particular category, the CDC advises travellers to follow THN Level 4 protocols. These include avoiding travelling to the country completely.

The last time the US CDC had placed Singapore in THN Level 4 was in Oct 2021, after a spike in Covid-19 cases here.

US travellers may need to wait

Travellers who are looking forward to visiting Singapore may need to wait before they can get the green light.

Despite Singapore’s “unknown” Covid-19 situation as the CDC purports, we are still getting daily updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Let’s hope that the information reaches the necessary parties so they’ll be able to ascertain our Covid-19 status accurately.

As for travellers who want to visit Singapore, perhaps it’s wise to wait till they can get the all-clear first.

