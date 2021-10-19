US Raises Singapore To Level 4 Risk Alert On 18 Oct

Just earlier this month, Singapore announced Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with several countries.

However, the US, one of the countries with which Singapore has a VTL, has advised its citizens against travelling to Singapore.

According to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has adjusted its advisory for Singapore, bringing it to Level 4 — the highest risk alert.

The adjustment accounts for factors such as recent Covid-19 cases and the trajectory of new cases.

US advises citizens against travelling to Singapore

Explaining the change, the CDC states that due to Singapore’s current situation, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 variants, reports CNA.

The US’ health protection agency has also urged its citizens to comply with the rules in Singapore if they’re travelling here.

These include masking up and observing social distancing measures. They should also be fully vaccinated prior to travelling.

Singapore placed under highest risk alert by US

The CDC employs a four-level advisory system to categorise health threats around the world. Earlier this Monday (18 Oct), the US Department of State issued a similar notice, dissuading its citizens from travelling to Singapore.

Other notable countries and destinations classified under Level 4 risk alert include:

Brunei

Malaysia

Norway

Switzerland

Thailand

United Kingdom

Hope situation in S’pore improves

With the recent developments, some US citizens might want want to put their trips to Singapore on hold.

For now, let’s hope the Covid-19 situation improves in Singapore, which will give travellers the confidence to visit again.

