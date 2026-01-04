S’poreans advised not to travel to Venezuela, S’pore ‘gravely concerned’ by US intervention

Singapore urges restraint after US attacks Venezuela, seizes its President

Singaporeans have been advised to defer all travel to Venezuela after the United States (US) launched attacks on the South American country on Saturday (3 Jan).

This was conveyed in a press statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (4 Jan).

Singapore ‘gravely concerned’ by US intervention in Venezuela

Singapore is “gravely concerned” by the US intervention in Venezuela and urges all parties to “exercise restraint”, MFA said.

The Republic also hopes for a “peaceful resolution” to the situation in the country in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter, it noted, adding:

Singapore is deeply committed to international law and the principles of the UN Charter that safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, especially small states.

MFA maintained that Singapore has “consistently opposed” actions contrary to international law by any parties, including foreign military intervention in any country.

No Singaporeans have been e-registered with MFA in Venezuela, the ministry noted.

Venezuelan President captured by the US

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the US had carried out a large-scale strike on Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had also been captured and transported to the US, he added, sharing a photo of him on board a US assault ship.

Maduro was later seen arriving in the US in handcuffs, escorted by Federal agents.

US officials said he will face criminal charges.

US ‘to run’ Venezuela, says Trump

In a press conference later that day, Mr Trump said that the US “is going to run” Venezuela “until such time that we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition”.

He would be “designating people” from his Cabinet to be in charge, with US troops possibly deployed.

He added that US oil companies would be brought into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”.

