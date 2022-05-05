S’porean Family’s Car Overturns In Johor After Avoiding Oncoming Motorcyclist, They Break Windows To Escape

Singaporean Family’s Car Overturns After Accident On Johor Road

The recent long weekend holidays saw many families heading to places such as Pulau Ubin for a short getaway. On the other hand, many families have also been opting to drive across the Singapore-Malaysia border to spend the weekend.

That was what Mr Soh and his family planned to do, as they headed north during the Labour Day long weekend. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well as they got into a road accident in Johor.

The family’s car apparently swerved and overturned while they tried to avoid an oncoming motorcyclist.

Fortunately, they only sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, Malaysian police urged all road users to drive carefully.

Driver swerves his car to avoid oncoming motorcyclist

The accident happened on Sunday (1 May), at about 11.30am when the Singaporean family was heading to Kluang, Johor in their car.

The driver, Mr Soh, 60, was travelling with his wife, his older sister and her husband, and his younger sister, reported The Straits Times.

They left Singapore at 5am that day and went on a tour of a historical Chinese new village in Chamek, Johor. While heading to Kluang from there, Mr Soh saw a motorcyclist coming abruptly from the opposite direction.

The Kluang district police chief said he swerved his vehicle to avoid a collision.

As a result, Mr Soh’s car skidded and landed in the bushes of an oil palm plantation. The road was reportedly slippery at the time of the accident.

Family kicks & breaks car windows to escape

As Mr Soh recalled how the incident happened in a flash, he said that when their car overturned, everyone thought they “were all finished”, he told ST in Mandarin.

Mr Soh said his family then kicked the car windows and broke them to escape, which they eventually did.

Thankfully, none of them had serious injuries and only sustained slight bruises.

Passers-by & police officers help family out

Shin Min Daily News reported that a few passers-by heard the commotion and immediately offered help to the family.

Together with a few Malaysian traffic police officers, they pulled the family out of the bushes.

Mr Soh also shared that his family felt “very grateful” for the help offered. The motorcyclist had reportedly left the scene at that point.

The family was sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment afterwards and returned to Singapore on the same day via private-hire cars.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian police called on all road users to be vigilant and obey road regulations in a statement released after the incident.

Staying alert helped family avert a crisis

It must have been a frightening experience for Mr Soh and his family, who were supposed to have an enjoyable road trip to Johor. Fortunately, he was alert and successfully avoided a head-on collision in the nick of time.

Hopefully, the Malaysian authorities will look into the incident and perhaps give Mr Soh and his family proper closure.

Featured image adapted from China Press (中國報).