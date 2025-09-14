S’pore man loses over $300K after Johor seaview condo project stalls for 10 years

Singaporean coach mortgages EC to buy Johor seaview condo 10 years ago, project still unfinished

What was supposed to be a dream seaside holiday home in Johor Bahru (JB) has turned into a decade-long nightmare for a Singaporean swimming coach.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Zhu Xiuhe, 65, who has been teaching swimming for over 40 years, mortgaged his Executive Condominium (EC) in Sengkang nearly a decade ago to buy a seaview apartment across the Causeway.

He paid about RM1 million (S$304,800) for a dual-key unit — one side a studio, the other a two-bedroom flat — at a project in JB.

However, instead of enjoying short getaways or earning rental income, Mr Zhu is still waiting for his keys.

‘When we bought it, we were so happy’

Mr Zhu told Shin Min that he first came across the project in 2016. His wife was captivated by glossy brochures showcasing sweeping sea views.

“We thought it would be a great place to stay for short getaways,” he said. “It was near the coast, high floor, sea view. When we bought it, we were really happy.”

The developer had promised completion by 2018, but the project faced delay after delay. During the pandemic, buyers were told handover would be pushed to 2022.

Now, in 2025, the building still stands unfinished.

“I signed the agreement almost 10 years ago. I still cannot get the keys, still cannot move in,” he said.

Hopes of rental income for seaview Johor condo dashed

The project sales agent had assured buyers that once complete, units could easily be rented out.

The salesperson of the project had told him that he could rent out a room for more than RM5,000 (S$1,500) a month.

“Now I just want the keys,” Mr Zhu said. “I don’t even care about rental income.”

Other buyers alson caught in limbo

Mr Zhu is far from the only affected buyer. About 100 owners from Singapore and Malaysia staged a protest at the site in 2023, appealing to then-People’s Justice Party MP Hassan Karim for help.

At least a third of the buyers are believed to be Singaporeans, many of whom crossed the Causeway to voice their frustrations and seek government intervention.

Despite their efforts, progress has remained elusive.

According to Oriental Daily, the troubled project saw new developments last Saturday (6 Sept), with plans for another developer to take over.

Also read: Johor continues to feel aftershocks with sixth mild earthquake in a week

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.