‘Is this normal?’: Man in S’pore goes to Reddit regarding struggles with intrusive thoughts, netizens rally to advise

Man in Singapore seeks help on Reddit about his intrusive thoughts due to potential loss of job

A man in Singapore sparked concern online after sharing that he finds himself looking forward to dying, though he clarified that he is not suicidal.

His Reddit post on Monday (23 March) prompted netizens to rally around him with advice about burnout, mental health, and finding purpose in life.

Thought life would be more enjoyable

In an anonymous post, the 36-year-old man said he is married with no children, owns a dog, and described his life as “comfortable”.

However, he admitted that intrusive thoughts have been making him question himself.

He wrote that he is “not suicidal” but feels like he would be ready to die after his parents pass away, as he believes people around him would eventually move on.

“Wife? I think give it a couple [of] years, maybe she’ll be sad, and then she’ll probably just move on,” he said in the post.

He added that a younger him imagined life would be more enjoyable.

But instead, it has become a vicious cycle of “work, sleep, repeat”.

Financial stress and job uncertainty weighing on him

In his post, he said that his workplace will likely “shut down without warning”.

The 36-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, told MS News that he is an engineer in a small local start-up tech company.

The current financial strain he feels also prevents him from living life “the way [he] imagined”.

“Travelling feels out of reach while the cost of living keeps going up,” he explained.

He added that the struggle to figure out his own life means that the idea of raising a child is out of the picture.

Says Singapore still not open to such topics

“I feel like our culture still has a long way to go in being fully open to topics like this. There is little room for me to feel safe enough to talk about it,” he told MS News, explaining his decision to remain anonymous.

The OP added: “If I can’t openly talk about it without fear of judgment, how would I even start to know that this is something that I need to overcome?”

Netizens share advice and support

In the comments section, many netizens responded with supportive messages, lending advice and words of encouragement.

In response to a comment, the OP questioned the negative perception of death. He suggested that wanting agency over his own death is simply a “more subjective” take on the matter.

Replying to another comment, the OP elaborate on his confusion.

He reiterates that despite his demise, he does not have any suicidal tendencies and functions relatively regularly.

Others felt that the OP’s emotions were common due to not being able to live their ideal lives.

If you or anyone you know needs support, do try calling these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There are also other forms of support. For more information, visit SupportGoWhere or HealthHub’s MindSG.

Also Read: 26-year-old man says he feels ‘depressed’ despite achieving ‘S’porean definition of success’, netizens offer advice

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Featured image adapted from MS News.