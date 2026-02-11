‘Wealth isn’t everything’: S’poreans discuss why many locals take up Australian citizenships but not vice versa

Singaporeans share opinions on why many locals take up Australian citizenship, but not the other way around

Singaporeans online have been debating why many locals appear keen to take up Australian citizenship, while comparatively few Australians seem to migrate to Singapore for good.

The discussion began on r/askSingapore on 2 Feb, when a Redditor questioned why the migration trend appears largely one-sided.

Many Singaporeans allegedly take up Australian citizenship

The original poster (OP) noted that Singapore is often perceived as “wealthier” than Australia, making the trend somewhat puzzling at first glance.

They also acknowledged that “race is a major factor considered in Singaporean immigration”, whereas Australia’s immigration system is viewed as largely “race-neutral”.

According to the OP, this could make it harder for “non-Asian Australians” to obtain permanent residency (PR) or citizenship in Singapore, potentially contributing to the imbalance.

“But you hardly hear anyone giving up AU citizenship for SG, but lots of people SGeans want to migrate to AU and eventually take up citizenship?” the OP wrote.

“Logically it should be the opposite right?”

Netizens give their take on possible reasons

In response, several Redditors pointed out that wealth alone does not determine where people choose to settle long term.

One user who is a PR in Australia shared that they moved there for the weather, culture, and perceived work-life balance.

Another commenter, who identified as Australian, claimed that obtaining PR in Singapore is now extremely difficult, with citizenship being “like winning toto”.

An Australian netizen agreed, noting that many Australian families with sons hesitate to move to Singapore because of national service.

Data shows increase in Singaporeans moving to Australia

According to a 2024 article by The Straits Times (ST), the number of Singaporeans moving to Australia is increasing.

An Australian Department of Home Affairs spokesperson told ST that in the year ending June 2023, 1,718 Singaporeans received permanent visas under the programme, up from 1,135 in the year ending June 2019.

The department’s website also states that ​​​​​most applicants for citizenship by conferral aged between 18 and 59 years will have to sit for a citizenship test.

The test will assess the applicant’s English language skills and their knowledge of Australia and its citizenship.

