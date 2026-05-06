Customer calls Geylang durian seller ‘dishonest’ after being pressured to buy unsatisfactory fruit he had opened

Customer calls Geylang durian seller ‘dishonest’ over forced purchase of fruit they weren’t happy with

A customer has taken to social media to call out what they described as “dishonest” and “unethical” sales tactics by a durian seller in Geylang.

Customer calls out ‘dishonest’ durian seller

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 1 May, the customer recounted an unpleasant encounter at a durian stall located under Block 113 Aljunied, opposite Geylang East Market & Food Centre.

According to the post, the customer had asked the seller if it was possible to open the durian to check its quality before purchasing.

The seller reportedly agreed, assuring the customer that it would not be an issue to choose another durian if it was not satisfactory.

The first durian opened was described as “ripe and soft,” prompting the customer to request two more.

However, things allegedly took a turn when the customer selected a smaller durian for inspection.

Seller opened a bigger durian

The seller reportedly rejected the choice and instead insisted on opening a larger durian, claiming it would have “more meat”.

When opened, the durian allegedly had “super hard” flesh and very large seeds. The customer said they attempted to reject it, but the seller became agitated.

The seller began raising his voice in a bid to force me to buy it, saying in Chinese: “I open already, you don’t want? You think what?”

The seller had earlier claimed that he would give the durian for free if the flesh turned out hard.

However, when the customer’s mother asked him to taste it, he reportedly refused, saying he does not eat customers’ food.

Feeling uncomfortable, the customer’s mother eventually paid S$100 for the durians to prevent the situation from escalating.

Netizens condemn durian seller’s tactics

The post has since drawn attention online, with many users criticising the durian seller.

A netizen shared that this shop is allegedly known to “always try to force” customers to purchase durians.

A commenter urged the customer to report the durian seller to the authorities.

A Facebook user felt that durian sellers who pick fruits for customers should be seen as a “red flag”.

Another netizen resorted to boycotting all Geylang durian sellers, adding that this wasn’t the first time they’ve been “conned” by them.

MS News has reached out to the affected customer for more information.

Also read: Punggol woman pays S$150 for 2 unripe durians in alleged door-to-door durian deliveryman scam

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook & Wikipedia for illustration purposes only.