Man in S’pore splashed with water & shown finger by auntie after telling her feeding pigeon is illegal

Auntie allegedly turns hostile after man tells her she’s not allowed to feed pigeons

A man in Singapore had a dramatic encounter with an auntie after telling her she’s not allowed to feed pigeons.

This allegedly led to him being splashed with water and flipped off by the elderly woman.

Auntie upset after being told she can’t feed pigeons

The alleged incident was shared on TikTok by @halalchickenstripz on 2 May. The clip was captioned: “Happy Labour Day to everybody except this aunty.”

In the video, the Original Poster (OP) was seen filming an auntie feeding pigeons in a public area under MRT tracks.

According to the text overlay, the OP asked if she knew that feeding pigeons in public was prohibited in Singapore, but the auntie did not respond well.

Instead of complying, she raised her hand and made an obscene gesture towards him.

The auntie then swung her bag angrily at the OP, which he managed to dodge.

The situation quickly escalated as the angry auntie also threw what appeared to be an empty can at the OP.

Later, she was also seen splashing water from a container at the OP.

The video then ended with the auntie making another obscene gesture at him.

Netizens amused by auntie, some defend her

The tense exchange has since amused many netizens, who flooded the comments section with their take on the situation.

A netizen recognised the auntie and urged netizens not to “bully her”, to which the OP explained that she was the one “bullying” him.

A commenter also asked netizens to “let her be”, but another netizen shared that it is illegal to feed pigeons in Singapore.

A TikTok user shared that they always see the auntie “feeding cats and pigeons”.

Another netizen joked that the auntie was also “hydrating” the OP.

CNA reported in March that seniors are responsible for half of the total cases of illegal bird feeding in Singapore.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), feeding pigeons is illegal, with fines up to S$10,000.

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Auntie seen shouting at Plantation Plaza Giant staff, customer calls for better protection against abuse

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Featured image adapted from @halalchickenstripz on TikTok.