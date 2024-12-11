JB vape shops report 70% of customers are from S’pore, they smoke on-site & don’t bring products back

Singaporeans flock to vape shops in Johor Bahru & smoke on-site

Singapore’s total ban on e-cigarettes has prompted many Singaporeans to travel to Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia to purchase them instead.

E-cigarettes, known for their variety of flavours and claims of aiding smoking cessation, have become the new favourite for many young people.

Singapore has strict laws banning the sale and use of e-cigarettes, but news of smuggling attempts continues to surface.

At the same time, some Singaporeans take advantage of more relaxed regulations and lower prices across the Causeway to buy e-cigarettes during trips to JB.

Popular spots for Singaporeans who vape

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News recently visited several popular JB shopping districts frequented by Singaporeans.

Local e-cigarette vendors revealed that Singaporeans are their main customers, with some reporting that up to 70% of their revenue comes from these cross-border shoppers.

Shops selling vapes prominently display e-cigarettes and cartridges, offering a wide variety of products. Some stores carry more than 50 different flavours and brands of vapes, though none of these items have clearly marked prices. An employee at the B@Point Station store near the JB checkpoint pointed out that the location's convenience has made it a popular spot for Singaporeans. "There are restaurants, gas stations, car washes, and money-changing shops in this area, which meet most requirements. Many Singaporeans also come here to buy vapes," said the employee, adding that 70% of their vape customers are from Singapore. "Singapore customers don't mind the price," he added. "They will buy as long as they see something suitable. However, generally, they will not buy in large quantities. Each purchase is less than RM150 (approximately S$45)." 20 stalls selling vapes In another shopping mall about 5km from the JB checkpoint, there are at least 20 stalls selling e-cigarettes. However, most of these stalls also sell computer or mobile phone products, with only a few specialising in vapes. An assistant at one of the booths specialising in e-cigarettes said that most of their customers are from Singapore, accounting for more than 50% of their turnover. "Most of them speak English when shopping, so I can tell they are from Singapore," he explained. "Local customers rarely come here as they have more choices outside." Customers don't bring e-cigarettes back to Singapore Several customers interviewed by Shin Min Daily News explained that they smoke the e-cigarettes they purchase in JB and dispose of them there, rather than bringing them back into Singapore. As a result, they believe their actions aren't illegal, despite the fact that the sale of vapes is banned in JB as well. One 40-year-old customer mentioned that e-cigarettes in JB are approximately two-thirds cheaper than those on the local black market. For instance, a 2000-puff disposable e-cigarette costs RM25 (around S$7.60) in JB, while in Singapore, it can be priced at S$18 or more.