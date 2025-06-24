3 Singaporeans among 4 men suspected of using Malaysia as hub to distribute cocaine-laced vapes

Three Singaporeans were among four suspects arrested by the Malaysian police who are suspected of being involved in a syndicate that distributed cocaine-laced liquid for e-vaporisers, or vapes.

According to a Facebook post by the Malaysian police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), the arrests were made outside Kuala Lumpur (KL) on 19 June after the authorities received information on their activities.

4 suspects arrested at hotel outside KL

NCID said the first three suspects were nabbed inside a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle parked at the exit of a hotel in Ampang Jaya, a town in Selangor state just outside KL.

They were a 46-year-old Singaporean, a 25-year-old Singaporean and a 57-year-old Malaysian.

The fourth suspect, a 31-year-old Singaporean, was arrested shortly after in the hotel lobby.

Malaysia police find suspected cocaine-laced vapes in car that Singaporeans were in

When the officers searched the vehicle, they uncovered 10 boxes containing 4,958 vape cartridges.

They were filled with a total of 9.42 litres of liquid, suspected to be cocaine.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be about RM7.29 million (S$2.2 million) — enough to endanger approximately 5,000 users.

Syndicate aimed to use M’sia as transit hub for cocaine-laced vapes

NCID acting director Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin bin Che Ali said in a press conference on Monday (23 June) that the four men were allegedly part of a syndicate that had been operating since March.

The cocaine-laced vapes would be packaged at luxury condos in KL, then distributed to other countries.

The syndicate aimed to leverage Malaysia as a transit hub, directly smuggling drugs in via land routes from the south, he was quoted by The New Straits Times as saying.

“This is a new and dangerous trend. Cocaine is extremely difficult to obtain in Southeast Asia due to its high price and limited demand. It is usually trafficked only for the elite class and for export.”

Each vape cartridge is estimated to be worth RM1,500 (S$450) on the international market, and can be inhaled about 100 times.

2 Singaporeans paid S$100-200 a day to package cocaine-laced vapes

The first two Singaporeans, as well as the Malaysian, were paid S$100 to S$200 a day, while the 31-year-old Singaporean profited directly from vape sales, Mr Mat Zani said.

He is believed to have acted as a supplier with the assistance of other suspects, including the driver of the vehicle.

One suspect has a record of two crime-related offences involving abetment and theft, while another suspect has a past drug trafficking conviction in Singapore.

The remaining two have no criminal records.

Besides the drugs, assets worth RM2,975 (S$900) were also seized under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

This included a beaded bracelet adorned with two dragon charms and a gold-coloured sycee.

Suspects detained for 7 days

All the suspects have been taken into custody for seven days till Thursday (26 June) to assist with investigations.

Based on preliminary urine tests, only the 31-year-old Singaporean tested positive for ketamine.

The case is under investigation under Section 39B of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, they could face the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Narkotik PDRM on Facebook.