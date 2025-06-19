Singaporeans complain about how crowded the country is

With more than six million people packed into just 735.7 square kilometres of land, Singapore ranks as one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

For its residents, that density isn’t just a statistic. Living in a crowded country is something they have to face in their everyday lives.

In a recent post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, a Redditor opened up about feeling overwhelmed by “the sheer number of people” in the Republic, especially during peak hours.

The post struck a chord, quickly drawing comments from fellow Singapore residents who shared similar sentiments of claustrophobia, mental fatigue and a need to travel to escape the crowds.

Netizens go to work earlier, travel frequently

One netizen shared some personal “life hacks” like going to work and going for lunch earlier to avoid the crowd “as much as possible”.

They also don’t go out during weekends.

But that means they must stay cooped up at home even during the weekends, one pointed out.

A user who used to avoid going to Orchard on weekends said even malls in the heartland are packed during weekends.

Another Reddit user said travelling out of Singapore frequently helps them cope with living in a crowded city.

However, doing so can be expensive and tedious.

A commenter also lamented the fact that everything is built upwards in land-scarce Singapore, making it feel like there’s no room to breathe.

S’pore population was 6.04M in June 2024

One year ago, Singapore’s population was 6.04 million, according to the Government’s Population in Brief report.

The figure in June 2024 exceeded the six million mark for the first time in Singapore’s history.

The increase back then was driven mainly by non-residents, whose population went up by 5%.

Also read: S’pore population exceeds 6 million for the 1st time, number of non-residents jumps by 5%

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.