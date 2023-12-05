S’poreans Entering M’sia Need Not Complete Arrival Card, Compulsory For Other Foreign Travellers From 1 Jan

Singaporeans Not Required To Fill Up Malaysia Digital Arrival Card When Travelling To Malaysia

On 1 Dec, the Immigration Department Of Malaysia announced that all foreign nationals must now fill up a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) before entering the country.

However, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has since revealed that Singaporean citizens will not be required to do this.

This is because there are some Singaporeans who travel to Malaysia almost every day.

Because of this, it would be more “realistic” to exempt them.

Arrival card exemption for Singaporeans applies at all entry points

According to the New Straits Times, Mr Saifuddin made the announcement during his visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday (5 Dec).

He explained that the decision to exempt Singaporean passport holders from completing the MDAC considers the fact that some travel between the two countries almost daily.

“They usually cross the country’s borders on a regular basis, so it is realistic to exempt them due to their distinctive pattern of mobility,” he said.

This will apply at all entry points, not just the ones in Johor, The Straits Times (ST) noted.

Besides Singaporeans, the following travellers will also not be required to complete the MDAC:

Diplomatic and official passport holders

Malaysian Permanent Residents

Malaysian Long-Term Pass holders

Brunei Common Certificate of Identification holders

Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Programme participants

Thailand Border Pass holders

Indonesian Cross Border Pass holders

The exemption previously only covered Malaysian Permanent Residents, Malaysia Automated Clearance System card holders, and those transiting through Singapore.

MDAC compulsory for all other foreign travellers from 1 Jan

Completing the MDAC remains compulsory for all other foreign travellers entering Malaysia from 1 Jan.

They should fill up the MDAC within three days prior to their arrival.

The form should contain their personal particulars such as their names, nationalities, passport details, and arrival and departure dates.

The completed MDAC will then need to be presented to the immigration officer along with their passport.

