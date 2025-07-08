S’pore sees drop in marriages over last few years, people are also getting married later

MSF reports a drop in Singaporeans having marriages

Fewer Singaporeans had marriages in 2024 than in the past few years, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

On 7 July, MSF released its Family Trends Report, which stated that there were 26,328 marriages registered in Singapore last year — a 7% drop from the 28,310 in 2023.

2024 also had the lowest number of marriages since 2020.

MSF attributed the drop in numbers to the decline in civil marriages, especially involving people aged 25 to 34.

The number of grooms in that age group fell by 1,341 compared to 2023, while the number of brides dropped by 1,494.

Muslim marriages also saw a decline.

Median age at first marriage & first child increasing

MSF reported on a rising trend in the median age at first marriage in Singapore.

The median age for brides has been rising ever since 2014, from 28.2 to a record high of 29.6 in 2024.

Grooms also saw a generally increasing age at 31.1 in 2024, compared to 30.2 a decade ago.

In a similar vein, the median age of first-time fathers and mothers trended upwards as well to 33.6 and 31.9 years old, respectively.

Marriages between Singapore citizens made up the majority in 2024, at 63.4%.

Citizen marriages with a non-resident (NR) accounted for 26.9%, over a quarter of the total.

The majority of them involved a Singaporean groom and an NR bride.

Decline in marriage dissolutions before 10th anniversary

On the other hand, marriages from the 2006 to 2013 cohorts had lower dissolution rates before the 10th anniversary compared to those from the 2005 cohort.

The rate went from 17% in 2005 to 14.4% in 2013.

Muslim marriage dissolutions in particular showed a significant drop from 25.4% in 2004 to 18.2% in 2013.

“Families have greater access to affordable and quality preschools, and parental leave take-up rates remain stable,” MSF reported.

“More employees have the flexibility at work to balance their caregiving needs.”

In the report’s conclusion, MSF stated that the Government will continue to support:

Community partners to celebrate and uplift families

Employers and co-workers who are doing their part in workplaces, and;

Individuals choosing to make family their priority

Featured image adapted from Jun Hong Tan on Unsplash and Boundless, for illustration purposes only.