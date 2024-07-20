2 Singaporeans jailed in Vietnam for stealing handbags worth S$5,400 to sell in S’pore

Singaporeans jailed up to 3.5 years in Vietnam for stealing, both reportedly degree-holders

A Singapore couple has reportedly been sentenced to jail in Vietnam for stealing handbags worth S$5,400.

The items were said to be meant for sale back home in Singapore.

Singaporeans’ stealing spree in Vietnam was from 6-9 Aug 2023

The Singaporeans were identified as Shawn Han Sxe Siang, 42, and Loh Si Yu, 25, by Vietnam’s Tuoi Tre News.

They were arrested in August last year after a crime spree that spanned four days from 6 to 9 Aug.

The couple arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on 6 Aug and visited a Marc Jacobs store downtown.

There, Loh distracted shop assistants with questions while Han made off with a handbag worth 6 million dong (S$319).

They used the same tactic on subsequent thefts in malls across town.

On 9 Aug, they swiped a Louis Vuitton bag worth 36 million dong (S$1,912) from a store at the Union Square mall.

However, they were caught by a security guard, who handed them over to the police.

7 handbags worth S$5,400 found in hotel room

A search of their hotel room turned up stolen bags from brands like Marc Jacobs and Gucci Deco.

They reportedly pilfered seven luxury handbags worth 102 million dong (S$5,400) in total.

The couple had intended to bring the items back to Singapore and sell them.

Couple express remorse, plead for leniency

In court, Han and Loh expressed remorse and apologised for their actions.

They said challenging living conditions in Singapore prompted them to plot the caper.

Investigators were quoted as saying that they were both degree-holders. Han had worked as an engineer and Loh was a salesperson.

The couple also pleaded for leniency so they could return to their families.

Vietnam court jails Singaporeans for stealing

Eventually, Han was jailed for 3.5 years after he admitted to the crime in court, according to VnExpress.

Loh was jailed for three years.

She had initially claimed that she had talked to shop staff to get information, not to distract them.

