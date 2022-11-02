Politician Clarifies Comments About S’poreans Finding Work In M’sia, Says He Had No Intention To Offend

Nga Kor Ming Clarifies He Meant No Offence To Singaporeans With Finding Work In M’sia Comments

Last Thursday (27 Oct), a Malaysian politician sparked controversy by stating that Singaporeans would come to Malaysia for work if his party won.

He has now clarified that he did not wish to offend anyone with his remarks. His opposition had taken his comments out of context, he said.

Instead, he meant that Malaysia should maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with Singapore.

Nga Kor Ming said his comments about Singaporeans were taken out of context

Speaking to 8world News, Nga Kor Ming of Pakatan Harapan said several political opponents had taken his speech on 27 Oct out of context.

He did not intend any offence to Singaporeans with his statement. In fact, he cited a need for Malaysia to continue their cooperation with Singapore for a “win-win situation”.

Having a stable ringgit, he clarified, would ensure that citizens need not wake up early to cross the Causeway to Singapore and return home at a late hour.

A stronger government in Malaysia would also improve the chances of citizens getting local, higher-paying jobs. This will attract more Singaporeans to work in Malaysia as well.

Opposition member criticises his remarks

Mr Nga made his comments at a fundraising dinner in Muar, Johor, on 27 Oct.

He claimed that if his party, Pakatan Harapan, came to power, they would boost the nation’s economy.

It would then strengthen to a point where Singaporeans might start flocking to Malaysia for employment instead.

He additionally warned that if the ringgit kept falling in value, the youth of Johor might have to come to work in Singapore.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Youth chief Nicole Wong criticised Mr Nga’s remarks.

She slammed his behaviour as unreasonable, and pointed out that his party had failed to fulfil its election manifesto in the last general election.

As such, Ms Wong accused them of trying to lie to and deceive voters with their comments.

Featured image adapted from Nga Kor Ming on Facebook.