Single mum spends Hari Raya with children in new Sengkang flat 15 years after losing home

Single mum reunites & lives with children in new Sengkang flat

For 15 years, single mum Madam Rasima Yunos and her two sons lived apart after she had to sell her family home. Having reached adulthood, her eldest son has now helped her to secure an HDB flat in Sengkang.

With Hari Raya just around the corner, the milestone means the family gets to celebrate the occasion together in the comfort of their own abode.

They also received extra help in the form of renovations and furniture from various sponsors.

Family separated after father’s passing

According to BERITA Mediacorp, the family’s predicament began in 2009 when Madam Rasima’s husband passed away.

Unable to repay the housing loan, she resorted to selling the family’s four-room HDB flat.

Madam Rasima then lived in a home while her sons stayed at the Darul Ihsan Orphanage.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that despite the setbacks, the 61-year-old worked hard as a cleaner at the Jamiyah Home for the Aged under the Home Employment Scheme.

She remained committed to earning an income even as she relied on medication for her epilepsy and knee pains.

As years passed and her sons reached adulthood, a glimmer of hope appeared for Madam Rasima.

New home comes complete with furnishings & renovations for Hari Raya

With the support of her eldest son Mr Ridzwansah Jumangin, 27, Madam Rasima has successfully obtained a two-room flat in Sengkang.

Moreover, her home has been selected for Jamiyah Singapore’s Project Happiness, with renovations done by MSR Interior Design Pte Ltd.

Meanwhile, bathroom fixtures, the kitchen sink and the like are provided by Tuscani Tapware Pte Ltd.

The family has also received furniture such as beds and mattresses. In total, the renovations and furnishings sponsored by corporate donors amounted to S$32,000.

Single mum happy to live in Sengkang flat with sons

Over seven days, residents of Jamiyah Darul Islah Halfway House helped to decorate the Sengkang flat and prepare it for the upcoming festivities.

Touched by the “special gift” she has received for Hari Raya, Madam Rasima told BERITA Mediacorp: “I’m so happy to get a new home. Both my kids get to stay with me. Praise be to God.”

She added that she’s eager to welcome guests to her home for the occasion.

Project Happiness, which is in its fifth year, has assisted 18 families and individuals since its inception.

Also read: S’porean Boy With Autism Invites Classmates Over For Hari Raya, Feels Happy When 2 Show Up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and BERITA Mediacorp on YouTube.