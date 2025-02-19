‘Single’s Inferno, SAF Edit’: Sergeant ‘appears’ in Korean dating show with S’porean twist

SAF sergeant features in hilarious ‘Single’s Inferno’ skit

As fans are treated to a new season of Single’s Inferno, videos of contenders introducing themselves in a suave manner have been making rounds on social media.

Jumping on the trend, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) recently posted a TikTok video titled ‘Single’s Inferno, SAF Edit”.

The video featured Second Sergeant (2SG) Clement Leong listing his desirable traits and Single’s Inferno panellists and contestants’ reactions to his attributes.

SAF sergeant introduces himself, Single’s Inferno style

Single’s Inferno’s ‘panellists’ and ‘contestants’ reacted with shock and curiosity the moment 2SG Leong entered the room — or at least that’s what we were made to believe.

As he sat down for the introduction, viewers were treated to 2SG Leong’s outfit — a vintage loose button-up shirt paired with a relaxed pair of denim jeans.

The video then cuts to a scene of 2SG Leong performing pull-ups with relative ease, showing off his tapered lats.

2SG Leong also shared about his nickname ‘Hunter’ — which embodies his “strong, hardy, and determined” nature.

Exuding confidence, the charming 2SG Leong announced that he is “not worried about other contestants”, fictional or not.

An outdoor lover with ‘great survival skills’

Personality and strength aside, the 2SG Leong is also an outdoor lover and has “great survival skills” when he is out in the wilderness.

He also took the opportunity to show off a different shade side of himself — when he has a full face of green camouflage on.

Netizens pleasantly surprised by hilarious skit

Netizens were impressed by the skit and felt the individuals behind it deserved a pay raise.

Others joked that 2SG Leong might have been forced into appearing in the video and urged him to “blink twice” if that was the case.

