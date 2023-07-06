Chances Of Getting Taylor Swift Tickets At SingPost Outlets ‘Very Low’ Beyond 30th Queue Spot

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

‘Very Low’ Chance Of Getting Taylor Swift Concert Tickets At SingPost If You’re Beyond 30th In Line

As the race to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Singapore intensifies, some fans have resorted to queueing at Singapore Post (SingPost) outlets ahead of the general ticketing sale on Friday (7 July).

Today (6 July), SingPost issued an advisory warning that the chances of securing tickets for those beyond 30th in line are “very low”.

SingPost also reminded fans that only those with valid access codes will be allowed to join the queue. Even so, the chances of these fans securing tickets aren’t certain.

SingPost urges Taylor Swift fans in line to manage expectations

On Thursday (6 July) afternoon, SingPost issued an advisory on Facebook ahead of the general ticketing sale on Friday (7 July).

Considering the overwhelming demand and past experiences with “popular concert ticket sales”, SingPost told customers that the chances of purchasing tickets are “very low” if they’re beyond the 30th person in line.

For those already queuing or planning to join the line, SingPost reminded that only fans with with valid access codes may do so.

Even then, they may not necessarily be able to score tickets.

Likely anticipating large crowds for the general sale, SingPost additionally urged customers to “maintain an orderly queue”. Should they require any assistance, they can reach out to staff at the respective outlets.

Queues form at SingPost outlets 48 hours before sale

SingPost’s advisory comes after ‘Swifties’ were seen queueing outside SingPost outlets from Wednesday (5 July) — about 48 hours before general ticketing sales commence.

The SingPost outlet at Sengkang, in particular, had 20 people in line by about 11am.

Many of the fans seemed ready for the long wait, arming themselves with portable furniture, large bottles of water, and snacks.

If you or your friends are planning on queueing at SingPost to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s shows in Singapore, be sure to heed SingPost’s advice and manage your expectations accordingly.

Those who are turning to alternative options, just be extra cautious of your sources before making any purchases.

Whatever your approach to getting tickets may be, we wish all fans the best of luck.

