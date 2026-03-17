Singtel users on Reddit claim 5G disruptions persist despite reported mobile service restorations

Singtel customers “may experience connectivity issues”, issue reportedly unrelated to eight-hour disruption on 16 March

Singtel customers raised concerns online after some users continued to experience connectivity issues on Tuesday (17 March).

This comes a day after an eight-hour-long disruption the day before.

Singtel reportedly serves over 4 million customers in Singapore, which is roughly 50% of the market share.

Customers share frustrations online

Reddit user u/Powerful_Office3936 highlighted intermittent 5G network issues in the Reddit group r/Singapore on 17 March.

This was despite Singtel’s update the previous night that 4G and 5G services had been “fully restored,” the original poster (OP) said.

According to the OP, his 5G network had been “going up and down every few seconds”.

This forced him to toggle airplane mode “hundreds” of times to reconnect to the network.

Numerous commenters echoed the OP’s sentiments, claiming that they, too, were struggling with persistent network issues.

GOMO customers, a SIM-only mobile service provider under Singtel, are also believed to be affected by the issue.

Issue not believed to be related, says Singtel

The number of customers reporting an issue hit a peak at 8.23am, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks service outages by collating user reports from various sources.

There were 394 reports at that time, with the number hovering around the 300 mark for the next few hours.

While Singtel acknowledged the issue in a Facebook post at 11.30am, it stated that the matter was “unrelated to yesterday’s incident.”

“Our engineers are working urgently on resolving the matter as quickly as possible”, the statement read.

Eight-hour-long disruption

While the exact number of affected users is currently unknown, the incident comes right after an eight-hour-long disruption on 16 March.

However, Singtel reassured its customers that the incident is not believed to have been cyber-related.

The issue on 16 March was first noted at around 11am, before services were reportedly fully restored at 7pm.

Customers are advised to contact Singtel at 1688 should issues persist.

Also read: SingTel users report landline outage, emergency hotlines 999 and 995 disrupted

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Featured image adapted from Capitaland.