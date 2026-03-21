Singtel does system, network adjustments after disruptions, customers may face intermittent issues

Singtel announces adjustments following three consecutive days of interruptions, warns customers of potential intermittent issues

Singtel announced that it is continuing system and network adjustments following a series of mobile service disruptions earlier this week.

The telco warned that some customers may still face intermittent issues.

In a Facebook post on 20 March, the telco apologised for the inconvenience caused and acknowledged the impact on users.

Multiple disruptions occurred between 16 and 18 March

According to Singtel, the first incident took place on 16 March, when about 15% of customers experienced mobile connectivity issues from around 10.30am.

A mechanical fault at one of its network facilities caused the disruption, which required reconfiguration despite existing redundancy measures.

“4G services for affected customers were restored by around 1.30pm, and 5G services were progressively restored from about 2.45pm”, said Singtel.

The telco added that it fully restored 5G services by about 8pm.

However, some customers had to restart their devices or seek additional support before reconnecting to the network.

Some netizens also complained that they still faced intermittent issues despite following these steps.

Separate incident affected around 2,000 users

A day later, on 17 March, a separate issue impacted approximately 2,000 customers, Singtel said.

Singtel said that this was due to a “software bug from an earlier pre-planned IT system upgrade”.

The telco did not immediately detect the issue as it coincided with the previous day’s disruption, said Singtel.

Once identified, the telco said its teams took immediate action, with “full restoration completed by around 4pm”.

Brief spike in network traffic on 18 March

Following the earlier incidents, Singtel carried out “network reconfigurations to further stabilise and optimise performance”.

During this process, a brief spike in network traffic occurred at around 5.30pm on 18 March. Though the telco resolved it within about an hour.

The company clarified in its statement that it believed all three incidents were unrelated.

Customers may still face intermittent issues

Singtel said in its statement that it is continuing to make adjustments to its systems and network to ensure full stability.

While mobile services remain available, a small number of customers may continue to experience brief and intermittent disruptions, particularly during peak hours over the next few days.

The telco added that its teams are “working around the clock” to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and will provide updates if necessary.

Singtel also apologised for not providing clarity earlier, explaining that its teams were focused on “resolving the issues.”

It also said it is committed to learning from the incidents and will work with vendors to improve network resilience and recovery times going forward.

Also read: Singtel users on Reddit claim 5G disruptions persist despite reported mobile service restorations

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Featured image adapted from 313@Somerset