Singtel Tourist SIM Cards Offer Up To 120GB Data, Stay Connected While Exploring S’pore

Singtel Tourist SIM Card Has Up To 120GB Of 5G Data For Visitors On Holiday In Singapore

These days, having a reliable Internet connection overseas is just as important as your passport.

Besides being able to flaunt all your fun holiday snaps on social media, you’ll also need to navigate your way around a foreign place or check out restaurant reviews before deciding where to eat.

If you’re planning a trip to Singapore soon, Singtel has a tourist SIM card that gives you up to 120GB of super-fast 5G data.

With it, you’ll no longer have to wait to get back to the hotel room or spend hours camping at a café just to hop on the free WiFi.

Lots of exciting events coming to Singapore

When Covid-19 struck, everyone had to put their travel plans on hold.

Thankfully, that is now a thing of the past as borders are reopening and passenger volume is picking up.

Visitors to Singapore have plenty of exciting happenings to look forward to, such as the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, as well as a string of year-end concerts.

Special events aside, you can also immerse yourselves in the local hawker culture, which is now so famous that it is making waves all the way over in New York City.

Now that certainly seems like something you’d want to update all your friends and followers about, right?

Singtel 5G tourist SIM lets you post

Whether you’re spamming Instagram stories of your touristy activities in Singapore or showing off a shot of that scrumptious plate of chicken rice, you’d need a strong data connection to ensure all your posts go up smoothly.

Fortunately, you can do that anywhere thanks to Singtel‘s wide coverage, which offers a powerful 5G network islandwide.

No need to worry about TikTok videos buffering while you’re watching them indoors or underground in the MRT when you have a Singtel tourist SIM card.

For days when you just want to chill and catch up on your favourite Netflix series, 5G allows you to stream or download shows with the best speed and quality.

Better bandwidth also lets you enjoy crystal clear video calls so you can show your fam what you’re up to, while improved latency enables faster response times with less loading and waiting, giving you more time to enjoy your getaway.

Besides providing sufficient entertainment and Internet for social media updates, the tourist SIM card is also very secure, making shopping and settling payments with your phone fuss-free.

Unlimited free access to social networking apps

Spending several days in Singapore would likely entail heavy data usage, which you won’t need to worry about as the Singtel hi!Tourist SIM Card offers up to a whopping 120GB of 5G data.

With unlimited free access to Facebook, WhatsApp, LINE, and WeChat, you’ll have enough excess data for other social media platforms or apps that can help you explore the city.

The 5G SIM cards also give you unlimited free local calls and SMS so you can hit up your Singaporean pals for a meal. If you need to make any international calls, there are 90 minutes of that included as well.

Once your holiday in the Little Red Dot is over, bring the SIM card with you to continue enjoying free data roaming in Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and Indonesia.

Singaporean or not, we all love free stuff, and the freebies don’t end there.

Since it’s Grand Prix season, Singtel is giving away free limited edition race car thumbdrives with each purchase of a S$50 or S$30 5G SIM, and free limited edition race car passport covers with each purchase of a S$15 or S$12 4G SIM.

These items, which are available while stocks last and through both online pre-orders and in stores, will certainly make lovely little souvenirs to remember your trip by.

Singtel SIM Card available online & at convenience stores

Planning a holiday can almost be as exhausting as the trip itself, but getting a Singtel hi!Tourist SIM card will relieve your headaches considerably.

Promising to keep you connected wherever you go, the SIM card will ensure a smoother time so you can truly enjoy your vacation.

Here’s a nifty table that sums up what you get with each different type of SIM card so you can choose which best suits your needs.

To find out more and to pre-purchase one before you board your flight, visit Singtel’s official website.

You can also book one online at Trip.com, KKday, or Traveloka. Upon reaching Singapore, you can collect your card at any of the following locations.

The SIM card is also available for purchase directly at the following places:

Travelex or Changi Travel Services at Singapore Changi Airport

Authorised retailers at HarbourFront Ferry Terminal and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

7-Eleven and Cheers stores

Singtel Shops and Singtel Exclusive Retailers

Do note that the S$30 and S$50 5G hi!Tourist SIM cards are only available at Travelex Foreign Currency Exchange, Changi Recommends, Singtel Shops, Singtel Exclusive Retailers, and online.

Stay connected no matter how far you are from home

Whether you took a two-hour drive or a half-a-day flight to Singapore, staying connected to your loved ones while you’re away from home doesn’t have to be difficult.

With a wide, stable connection and an abundance of data, you won’t have to skimp on any of the things you send or stream — just post and download your heart out.

That way, you’ll get to go on an adventure while always feeling close to home no matter how far you may be.

