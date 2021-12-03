MOH Reminds Eligible Sinovac & Sinopharm Vaccine Recipients To Get 3rd Dose

In October, the Ministry of Health (MOH) included Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines in our national vaccination programme.

Apparently due to their lower efficacy, however, recipients were recommended to complete a 3-dose regime, similar to that of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

On Thursday (2 Dec), MOH issued a reminder for eligible Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine recipients to receive their 3rd dose by 31 Dec 2021, failing which their status will be reverted to 'vaccination in progress'.

MOH has also been progressively sending out SMS notifications to eligible recipients since Wednesday (1 Dec) reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Sinovac & Sinopharm vaccine recipients advised to get 3rd dose

On Thursday (2 Dec), MOH issued a reminder for Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine recipients to take their 3rd dose before 31 Dec 2021.

Recipients can receive their 3rd dose of the vaccines 3 months after their 2nd dose.

Since 1 Dec, MOH has reportedly been sending out SMS notifications to about 70,000 Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine recipients who are eligible to receive their 3rd dose.

These include those who received the Sinovac vaccine after developing an allergic reaction to the 1st dose of the mRNA vaccine. These individuals should take their 3rd dose 28 days after receiving the 2nd.

Eligible recipients who fail to get their 3rd dose by 31 Dec 2021 will have their vaccination status reverted to ‘vaccination in progress’ from 1 Jan 2022.

In other words, they’d be subjected to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) and workplace restrictions.

Unless medically ineligible, MOH strongly encourages individuals to take an mRNA vaccine such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their third dose.

Grace period given to children turning 13 in 2022

In the statement, MOH also announced a 3-month grace period for children turning 13 next year.

Those born in the year 2009 will have till 1 Mar 2022 to get fully vaccinated. This will give them sufficient time to get vaccinated.

Those who need more information regarding the requirements to be deemed fully vaccinated may refer to MOH’s information sheet.

Get your 3rd dose soon

While MOH’s stance might appear tough, it’s ultimately put in place to protect everyone.

If you know someone who took the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines, remind them to take their 3rd dose when they’re eligible so they can continue being considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

