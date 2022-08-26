S’pore Sitcom Creator Passes Away From Cancer, She Produced PCK & Under One Roof

Singapore Sitcom Creator Andrea Teo Passes Away Aged 56 After Battle With Cancer

Classic sitcoms like ‘Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd’ and ‘Under One Roof’ have cracked many Singaporeans up over the years.

Sadly, Andrea Teo, the producer behind both shows, passed away on Thursday (25 Aug) after battling cancer. She was aged 56.

From former employers to beloved local performers, tributes came pouring in following news of her tragic demise.

Sitcom creator was the brains behind Under One Roof & Phua Chu Kang

On Thursday (25 Aug), Mediacorp issued a statement via an article by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), reacting to news of her passing.

In their statement, they said,

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former colleague, Andrea Teo. She will be dearly missed by all who have worked with her … This is a devastating loss, and we offer our deepest condolences to Andrea’s family and friends.

Many titles and names were bestowed upon the accomplished sitcom creator, who produced iconic shows like ‘Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd’ and ‘Under One Roof’.

Titles like “the media whiz”, “a true innovator and trailblazer” and the “Queen of Comedy” were just some of the names.

Co-stars pen tribute to sitcom producer

Under One Roof co-stars paid their tributes in one way or another after learning of her untimely passing.

Actress Koh Chieng Mun, who played Dolly in Under One Roof, said that Andrea “believed in presenting the Singaporean identity”.

She also mentions that without Andrea leading Under One Roof, Singaporeans would not have had the show that reflected their souls nor the licence to lighten up, reports CNA.

Venetta Lopez, who played Denise, lauded Andrea for “carving out a new era of local comedy of the time”.

As a poignant last line to her tribute 0n Facebook, she pleads,

If you ever loved and still remember Under One Roof, please spare a prayer for Andrea Teo, who created the show, and has just lost her battle with cancer.

Sitcom creator has bagged multiple international & Asian awards

Andrea’s storied career has seen her bag multiple Asian TV awards and international accord, including an International Emmy for her second sitcom, ‘Happy Belly’.

Since 2021, Andrea has worked as a consultant for Sentosa Development Corporation, curating and designing new guest experiences.

Before that, she held the role of VP of Attractions and Entertainment at Jeju Shinhwa World in South Korea.

She had her head start in Mediacorp where she worked for 12 years, spearheading the then newly-built Entertainment team.

May her legacy live on

Singapore’s entertainment scene has certainly lost one of its bright lights with Andrea’s passing.

For many generations, her shows have reduced many to tears while also lifting our spirits on weekday nights.

While Andrea may have left us, we hope her legacy continues to stay on in the hearts and minds of many Singaporeans.

