SkillsFuture to ban third-party advertising for training providers following feedback on ‘undesirable marketing practices’

SkillsFuture training providers to bar third-party promoters from 1 Dec 2025

Training providers under SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will soon be required to handle marketing for their courses directly, without relying on external promoters.

Effective 1 Dec 2025, SSG will prohibit registered training providers (RTPs) from engaging third-party agents to advertise, promote, or recruit learners, as announced in a press release on 8 Oct.

The ban covers all forms of outreach, including face-to-face sales interactions, phone calls, messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and social media promotions.

Crackdown following public complaints

This new regulation follows an increase in public complaints about “undesirable marketing practices” over the past year.

SSG highlighted concerns over third-party agents offering rewards to encourage course sign-ups or persuading individuals to enrol in courses for which they were not qualified, such as seniors being convinced to take English-medium courses despite lacking the necessary language proficiency.

“While not widespread, SSG recognises the heightened risk of the public being subject to misrepresentation, over-promising, or undue influence when third parties are involved,” the agency stated.

These tactics, if left unchecked, could tarnish the reputation of Singapore’s training sector and jeopardise learners’ personal data when third parties collect details for registration.

Only in-house & approved intermediaries allowed

Under the new guidelines, third parties will no longer be allowed to contact learners directly, access personal data, or act on behalf of RTPs in any marketing capacity.

However, training providers can still use in-house resources for marketing, as well as approved intermediaries like SkillsFuture Queen Bees and Skills Development Partners, who help curate relevant training for specific industries or professionals.

If any RTP wishes to work with third-party agents not covered under these designated intermediaries, they must seek written approval from SSG.

Requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Public roadshows remain permitted

SSG clarified that public roadshows can still be held, provided that the individuals running them are direct employees of the RTP, rather than independent third-party agents.

Members of the public who encounter non-compliant marketing practices can report them via the SSG feedback portal.

With these new regulations, SSG aims to curb hard-sell tactics, ensure accurate course information, and protect personal data.

By cutting out third-party promoters, SSG hopes to empower learners to make better-informed decisions based on the quality and relevance of courses, rather than being influenced by high-pressure sales methods.

Also read: Tarp covering roof of Kampung Admiralty leaks during rain, forces SkillsFuture Festival to end early

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.