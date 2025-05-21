3-year-old girl in Thailand bitten on lips by centipede while sleeping, rushed to hospital

Girl bitten by centipede while sleeping, mother shares warning on social media

A mother in Thailand was left horrified when her three-year-old daughter suddenly screamed out in pain in the middle of the night.

She later discovered that the girl had been bitten on the lips by a large centipede, causing swelling and bleeding.

Centipede found near foot of the bed

On Tuesday (20 May), the mother shared a harrowing account on Facebook of the incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday (18 May).

The post served as a cautionary tale to warn other families to stay vigilant during the rainy season.

In it, the mother described how her daughter suddenly woke up screaming in pain and how she quickly found the child’s face covered in blood.

She also spotted a centipede crawling near the fan at the foot of the bed.

Despite the shock, she stayed calm and rushed her daughter to the hospital, where doctors administered an injection and kept the girl under close observation.

Girl’s condition improves after being taken to hospital

Doctors explained that pain and swelling are typical symptoms of a centipede bite and advised the mother to apply cold compresses to the wound.

Medication was also prescribed to help ease the symptoms.

Fortunately, the girl did not suffer an allergic reaction to the venom, and her condition gradually improved.

She has since been discharged and is continuing her recovery at home, according to Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Incidents like this are reportedly not uncommon during the rainy season, as centipedes and other venomous creatures sometimes enter homes seeking shelter from damp and cooler conditions.

Featured image adapted from Best Premruedee on Facebook.