Woman in China slips on onion slice at market & falls, awarded S$16k in compensation

Woman sustains multiple injuries after she slips on an onion slice at a market

A 62-year-old grandmother in Nantong, China is suing a vegetable market after slipping on a piece of onion and falling, resulting in multiple injuries.

According to local news reports, the woman had stopped by the market to buy groceries after picking up her granddaughter from school.

While walking through the market, she stepped on an object, lost her balance, and fell.

Her granddaughter, witnessing the accident, immediately called the police for assistance.

Lady suffers fractures, joint injuries & dental damage after she slips on onion slice

During investigations, police discovered a piece of semi-transparent, mushy white residue on the ground, suspected to be a crushed onion slice.

A medical examination confirmed that the woman suffered a distal radius fracture in her right arm, damage to her teeth, and a wrist injury that impaired her ability to move or use her hand properly.

Frustrated by the incident, she decided to sue the market, seeking 203,000 yuan (S$37,500) in compensation.

Market argues woman was negligent

Unwilling to go down without a fight, the market argued that it had taken multiple precautions to ensure customers’ safety.

For instance, “Caution: Slippery Floor” signs were placed at the entrance, slip-resistant tiles were installed in all walkways, and cleaning staff were regularly assigned to maintain hygiene.

Additionally, the market accused the woman of negligence, claiming she was wearing high-heeled slippers and failed to pay attention to the ground while walking.

Market ordered to pay S$16,000 compensation

After reviewing the case, the court acknowledged that the market had indeed taken some safety precautions.

It also noted that a cleaning staff member had swept the area about 10 minutes before the incident.

However, security footage showed that a piece of slippery debris — suspected to be a rotten onion slice — had been left uncleared, highlighting a lapse in the market’s sanitation management.

While the court found that the woman bore some responsibility for not paying closer attention to the ground, it also considered the placement of the debris.

The slippery waste was near a stall entrance, an area where customers were more likely to focus on the plastic curtains covering the entryway rather than watching their steps.

This, the court reasoned, made it easier for someone to overlook the hazard.

As for the market’s claim about her footwear, photographs confirmed that she was wearing slippers with a modest 3cm heel.

The court ruled that her choice of shoes was reasonable and was not a factor in the accident.

Ultimately, the court calculated the woman’s total financial losses at 167,000 yuan (S$30,900) and found the market 50% responsible for the accident.

As a result, it ordered the market to compensate her with about 86,000 yuan (S$15,900).

Also read: Couple Slips On Wet Cement In Woodlands Carpark, Pregnant Wife Gets Scrapes During Fall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ziniu News via ETtoday.